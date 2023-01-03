Police report, 3/1/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Palmez Nigel Ishmel Brihm, 27, Twin Oaks Rd, Sylvania - Possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Adrien Deonta Jacobs, 25, Buttermilk Road, Sylvania - Possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Katie Lynn Neely, 34, Cindy Lane – Possession of methamphetamine.

Kolby Ahmad Rayquan Wallace, 24, Seminole Woods Drive, Jesup - Failure to maintain lane, wanted person/Tattnall County.

Jarvez Watson, 28, Old Perkins Road, Millen - Parole violation.

Trevon Ventrece Williams, 38, Gerald Drive, Savannah - Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Christopher Terrance Young, 29, South Bridgeport Drive - Violation of drug court.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamey Daniel Borowski, 46, East Main St Apartments - Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, kidnapping, simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Megan Brooke Pridgeon, 33, East 40th Street, Savannah - Simple battery/ family violence.

Patrick Shavonnie Swint, 35, Mulberry Street - Simple battery/ family violence, battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, simple assault.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tyquez Derrell Darrisaw, 25, Georgia Ave Apartments – DUI/ less safe/combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

David Wayne Davis, 29, Gw Oliver Spur Road - Possession of schedule I controlled substance, posession of marijuana, marijuana purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale (felony), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, holding/supporting wireless communication device.

Damone Deandre Williams, 28, Nevils Daisy Road – 2 charges marijuana- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale.

INCIDENTS

BCSO – A complainant told a deputy a former friend of hers was sending unwanted videos and messages on social media over the past two weeks. She said his behavior was erratic and she believed that he may have a substance abuse issue. She said he had also threatened to burn down a business that the two of them have associated with in the past. She said the man stated in one of the messages "I`m going to clean your clock". While it is unknown what he meant by this, she felt as if it was threatening in nature. She continued to state that she has approximately ten other friends that have expressed to her that they are also being harassed by the man. She was advised on remedies and magistrate court procedures. She was also advised to call law enforcement should she have any further issues with the man.

HIGHWAY 80 West – A deputy was dispatched to a location in reference to a possible stolen U-Haul. The deputy met with the complainant who advised she rented out a U-Haul. After a week, she was advised the renter that she needed to return the U-Haul back to the original location by a certain date. Due to the renter not returning the vehicle on that date, the U-Haul company wanted to press charges for a stolen vehicle. Warrants were taken for theft by taking/motor vehicle.

OLD RIVER ROAD / LANES CHURCH ROAD - A traffic stop was completed after a truck was checked speeding at 75 mph traveling south on Old River Road approaching Lanes Church Road intersection. Contact was made with the driver, and a check through GCIC revealed that he had a warrant through Bryan County for a probation violation. The original charge was for dangerous drugs. Bryan county confirmed the warrant and requested a hold be placed. He was arrested for the warrant and his parents were contacted to come to the traffic stop to get the truck. He was transported to the sheriff’s office. As the booking procedure was taking place, it was discovered that Bryan County was not wanting him, that the warrant would be rescinded. A probation officer in Bryan County advised that she had called the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and made an agreement with them to not pick up on the warrant. She said the warrant would be non prosed. Bryan County then confirmed that the warrant was now not active. Bryan County sent a message through GCIC, and faxed confirmation also. The man was released with no charges.

