Jillian Gibson assumes role as acting DA

Working as the acting district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit since the sudden and unexpected passing of District Attorney Robert Busbee May 22, Jillian Gibson announced in a statement Tuesday that she will "assume and perform the duties of the Office of District Attorney in the name of D. Robert Busbee until a successor has been duly appointed by the governor."

Gibson began working as a prosecutor and assistant district attorney in the Ogeechee Circuit in 2014. After he took office in January 2025, Busbee named Gibson in April 2025 to lead the Circuit's Major Crimes Division, along with Assistant DA Matt Breedon.

Gibson was promoted to chief assistant district attorney in June 2025 and was serving in the role when Busbee died.

"This responsibility is one I accept with humility and deep respect for both this office and for the legacy left by Robert," Gibson said in Tuesday's release. "Robert dedicated himself to building an office rooted in integrity, professionalism, service to victims, and a steadfast commitment to public safety across Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins, and Screven counties. While no one can replace Robert, I remain committed to honoring what he built and preserving the trust this office has worked to earn within our communities."

Busbee, elected as the four-county Superior Court circuit's chief prosecutor of felony cases in 2024, was less than 18 months into his term when he died May 22, at age 44. He became unresponsive while at a Statesboro gym and was rushed to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead after an apparent heart attack, according to Bulloch County Coroner Chuck Francis.

It was announced last week that Gov. Brian Kemp would appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Busbee's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2028.

In Tuesday's announcement, Gibson said: "I will make myself available for consideration to serve the remainder of the current term through the established appointment process. Until such time, my focus remains on ensuring continuity of operations, supporting the dedicated professionals within this office, and faithfully carrying out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to the District Attorney during this period of transition."

Gibson began her legal career in civil practice, before transitioning into a role as an assistant district attorney in the Ogeechee Circuit in June 2014.

In addition to her trial work, Gibson serves as co-chairperson of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit's Child Fatality Review Committees, where she collaborates with community partners to review cases involving child deaths.

Gibson earned her Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Georgia Southern University in 2006 and her Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in 2010. She is married and has two children.

"I remain grateful for the outpouring of support shown to our office and, most importantly, to Robert's family," Gibson said in her statement Tuesday. "We ask that the community continue to keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead."