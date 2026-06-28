Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro tennis teams are coming off another solid successful season. For the Lady Devils, they lose a couple of key players, but coach Brian Hall is happy to have a talented freshman making strides entering her sophomore season as Brynn Harrison is busy working on her game over the summer.

“Brynn had a great freshman season and has been working really hard this summer to continue to improve,” Hall said. “She has done well in our summer play and has also attended several camps. I am excited for her to continue to improve on the court as well as being a leader off the court.”

“I had the opportunity to attend a tennis camp at the University of Florida and compete against players of a higher skill level this summer,” Harrison said. “I’m focusing on consistency, footwork, and improving my first serve percentage. I’ve really noticed my forehand coming along and it is becoming a shot I can really rely on.

“I feel like I’m cutting down the number of unforced errors I’m making and trying to grow as a leader and teammate. As a team I would like to see us make the final four, if not advance further. I think we have some strong players and a chance to go far in the playoffs.”