Police report 7/24/26

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Thyese Tamiko Brewton-Bacon, 46, Statesboro — Criminal trespass/damage to property; battery/family violence/1st offense.

▲ Kelson Emanuel Brooks, 34, Warner Robins — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; following too closely; failure to maintain lane; DUI/less safe/alcohol; reckless driving.

▲ Randrez Markees Ellis, 24, Jesup — Obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.

▲ Jalyn Niklian James, 26, Pembroke — Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana/felony.

▲ Dexter Markell Johnson, 22, Statesboro — Aggravated assault; criminal trespass; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; armed robbery; false imprisonment; theft by taking/misdemeanor; terroristic threats and acts.

▲ John Victor Lowery, 46, Pembroke — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; reckless conduct; false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.

▲ Russell Maurice Noegel, 24, Augusta — Disorderly conduct; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; public drunkenness.

▲ Kemonte Omarion Smart, 22, Statesboro — Aggravated assault; armed robbery; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Issac Steven Turner, 19, Stone Mountain — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Ruth Caroline Britton, 43, Guyton — Battery.

▲ Heriberto Cosme, 54, Statesboro — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana/felony; possession and use of drug related objects; tampering with evidence/felony.

▲ Joshua Ryan Cox, 41, Statesboro — Giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons, etc. by an inmate.

▲ Steven Tyler Helton, 32, Claxton — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ David Paul Rankin, 38, Sylvania — Methamphetamine possession with intent.

▲ Russell Sentell Raymond, 43, Statesboro — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Heather Elane Sisson, 46, Sylvania — Possession of schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Damine Antonio Smith, 18, Hinesville — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor; failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Isaiah Dawson Alford, 24, Statesboro — Criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Britannia Marie Avendano, 31, Statesboro — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Miquel Angel Franco, 26, Statesboro — Public drunkenness; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Annette Harris, 60, Statesboro — Criminal trespass; obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Arianna Tonisa Taza King, 21, Rincon — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Calvin Tyrone Smith, 54, Statesboro — Criminal trespass.

▲ Omar Jarez Baldwin, 25, Statesboro — Simple battery/family violence; criminal trespass/damage to property.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Fedner Richard, 23, Fort Pierce, FL Wanted from Dooley County SO.

▲ Alexis Bailey Erickson, 18, Pooler — Speeding in excess of maximum limits; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; DUI/ less safe/alcohol.

▲ Luis Miguel Martinez, 41, Statesboro — DUI/less safe/alcohol; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; improper left or right turn; seatbelt/adult.

BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 32 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Wednesday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 40 calls Tuesday; 55 calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Six calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — Two calls Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call and 30 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, two fire calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Tuesday; two medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and 10 medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Long County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Language Line — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ National weather line — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter