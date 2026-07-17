Statesboro High names interim boys head basketball coach

In a release from the Bulloch County Schools System Friday afternoon, Statesboro High School announced the appointment of Courtnei Houston as its interim boy’s head basketball coach for the 2026-2027 season.

Houston is a physical education teacher for the past four years at Langston Chapel Elementary and was head basketball coach for the past two years at Langston Chapel Middle. His team won back-to-back Coastal Empire Championship titles in his two seasons.

"Coach Houston's familiarity with our student-athletes and community, combined with his proven leadership and commitment to developing well-rounded individuals, makes him the perfect fit to lead our program during this transition," said Keith Wright, principal of Statesboro High, in the release.

In the release, the Bulloch school district stated that Houston would not make any statements or grant any interviews until after Oct. 19 when basketball practice begins for the 2026-2027 season.

The release also stated that the school would not post the head coach position for interested candidates to apply until the end of the season in 2027.

The release stated that Houston is a deeply rooted member of Bulloch County and Statesboro. “He has 15 years of experience developing athletes and contributing to the growth of successful basketball programs,” the release stated. Also, Houston has managed his own basketball training business for over 11 years.

Houston replaces Statesboro High alumnus Keith LeGree, who was fired June 29 after six seasons as head coach. Legree compiled a record of 120-33 and qualified for the state playoffs four times. No stated reason was given for LeGree’s dismissal as coach. He currently retains his position as a physical education teacher at Statesboro High.

Houston graduated from Statesboro High in 2005 and is the brother of fellow alumnus and retired NFL Al-Pro Justin Houston. He played basketball collegiately at both Compton College and Georgia Southern University.

Houston earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Georgia Southern, and he is currently pursuing his master’s in health and physical education from the university. Off the court, Houston is father to two children, Courtnei Jr. (23) and Kalayi (12).