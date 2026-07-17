Feed the Boro to hit major milestone July 25

Less than one year after distributing its three-millionth meal, Feed the Boro is poised to pass the four million meals served milestone at its next community food distribution set for Saturday, July 25 beginning at 7 a.m.

The monthly food drop at Statesboro High surpassed three million meals on May 17, 2025 and the July 25 event also will feature a patriotic theme in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

"This milestone belongs to our entire community," said Don Poe, chair of Feed the Boro. "Four million meals represent thousands of volunteers, generous sponsors, faithful donors and neighbors coming together to care for one another. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by continuing to serve the families of Bulloch County."

Founded in the late 1990s, Feed the Boro began with a mission to ensure no one in the community went hungry on Thanksgiving Day. What started as a grassroots effort to prepare and deliver fewer than 200 meals has grown into one of Bulloch County’s most consistent sources of food relief.

The organization now hosts monthly food drops, holiday meal deliveries and emergency response efforts all fueled by volunteers and local donors. There are no paid employees or facilities to maintain – all funds raised go directly to relieving food insecurity.

Feed the Boro is supported by Food Lion Feeds and The Islands, in partnership with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The July 25 Food Drop will provide groceries to approximately 1,000 families and is sponsored by Shuman Farms.

Hollie Ikner, a volunteer with Feed the Boro, hands a bag of potatoes to Erica Joyner and her dog Shanel during the May 17, 2025 food distribution. - photo by Jason Martin

To help commemorate both celebrations, Food Lion Feeds will surprise attendees throughout the morning by randomly distributing $10 gift cards to families in line, with one lucky recipient receiving a $250 gift card in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The event will also feature representatives from Food Lion Feeds, The Islands, Shuman Farms, and Eagle 94.9, which will broadcast live from the event.

Since launching its monthly food drops in 2020, Feed the Boro has provided families with enough groceries to prepare two meals a day for a family of four for an entire week. While reaching four million meals is a significant achievement, the organization's mission remains unchanged.

"Food insecurity continues to impact families throughout our community," Poe said. "As long as there's a need, Feed the Boro will continue showing up month after month to provide hope, support, and food for our neighbors."

For anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or becoming a sponsor, more information is available at feedtheboro.com/#contact