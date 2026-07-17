GBI raids Yurezz office in Baxley

Yurezz Home Center, which operated a recently-closed lot in Statesboro, came under more fire Thursday when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Yurezz headquarters in Baxley in connection with a fraud investigation spanning several states.

According to a release from the GBI, the FBI Savannah Resident Agency and other local and federal law enforcement partners are assisting with this investigation.

Also, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Altman on July 8 at his Baxley home prior to the search warrant operation, on a charge of illegal transmission of monetary funds. The charge originated in Livingston Parish, Louisiana. Altman, 42, and his wife Heather Altman are listed as co-owners of Yurezz Home Center.

Yurezz, formerly Yess Home Center, was established in 2015 and is a dealership for 14 different manufacturers of mobile and manufactured homes. It operated a center in Statesboro on Highway 301 South, just south of Jimps Road. The Statesboro office was closed at the end of June and has not reopened.

The lot of the Yurezz Home Center manufactured home dealership on Highway 301 South still contains more than a dozen models, but the office has been closed since last week. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

In late June, several area residents who were customers of Yurezz Home Center in Statesboro made public complaints about the Baxley-based company after they received no response from Yurezz about homes they purchased that were in the process of being finished. The company stopped responding around June 25 to concerns from customers in their six-state service region that had used Yurezz to buy and set up their homes.

Richard Altman issued a statement on Facebook on June 25 announcing that the company had “paused its retail operations.”

Then on July 7, 21st Mortgage Corporation filed a complaint in Appling County on Monday against Richard and Heather Altman. 21st Mortgage is one of the largest lenders in the manufactured housing industry.

In its release, the GBI stated: “Due to the complexity of this fraud investigation, the GBI is working to centralize the flow of information from potential victims to the GBI.

“If you believe you were defrauded or did not receive goods or services you purchased from Yurezz Home Center in 2025 or 2026, there are three methods available to submit your information:

Submit information via the See Something, Send Something mobile app

Call 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) and select Option 2

Online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

“When submitting information, please include your name, contact number and a brief description of your complaint/business.

We appreciate your patience as we manage the anticipated volume of complaints associated with this complex and ongoing investigation.”