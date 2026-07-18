Police Report - 7/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremiah Christian Brown, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper stopping/parking in roadway, possession and use of drug related objects, bench warrant/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Antorreo Jaquan Rich, 39, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tonya Dawn Sheffield, 46, Portal – Theft by taking/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Krystal Anna Cari Bacon, 35, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Nicholas Randall Dyches, 41, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Travon Rashad Holloman, 30, Statesboro – Wanted person from Effingham County.

Dakota Austin Tyler Shinlever, 24, Strawberry Plains, Tenn. – Battery.

Holly Rachel Smith, 37, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Courtney Raynard Spann, 34, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ian McBroom, 39, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 6-July 12)

Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and four puppies; eight kittens.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and nine kittens.

Adopted — 13 adult dogs and 11 puppies; three adult cats and eight kittens.

Rescued — One kitten.

Reclaimed — Four adult dogs; one kitten.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult dog.

Fees collected — $370.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 21 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One coroner call and 14 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy