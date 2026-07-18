Police Report - 7/18/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremiah Christian Brown, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, improper stopping/parking in roadway, possession and use of drug related objects, bench warrant/felony, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Antorreo Jaquan Rich, 39, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Tonya Dawn Sheffield, 46, Portal – Theft by taking/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Krystal Anna Cari Bacon, 35, Statesboro – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.
Nicholas Randall Dyches, 41, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Travon Rashad Holloman, 30, Statesboro – Wanted person from Effingham County.
Dakota Austin Tyler Shinlever, 24, Strawberry Plains, Tenn. – Battery.
Holly Rachel Smith, 37, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Courtney Raynard Spann, 34, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Ian McBroom, 39, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(July 6-July 12)
Rural county intake — 12 adult dogs and four puppies; eight kittens.
City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and nine kittens.
Adopted — 13 adult dogs and 11 puppies; three adult cats and eight kittens.
Rescued — One kitten.
Reclaimed — Four adult dogs; one kitten.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — One adult dog.
Fees collected — $370.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Thursday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 18 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 21 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – One coroner call and 14 medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 42 calls Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – Four calls Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy