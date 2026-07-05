Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Head coach Tony Raymond has had some struggles the past few seasons to get wins on the basketball court. One player that has provided some stability in difficult times has been guard Aaden Peterson.

The rising senior has led the way offensively and will be counted on for scoring as well as leadership this season as the Jackets move t a new region with a chance at going back to the state playoffs.

“Aaden has had a busy summer with camps and then both school football and basketball,” Raymond said. “On the court he calms us and provides that veteran leadership. He’s been more vocal and I expect him to our leader and make others around him and more confident. He’s trusting more guys and knows we have the pieces to be a really good team if everybody buys in and trusts each other.”

“I have been enjoying our summer basketball schedule this year,” Peterson said. “I’ve been juggling basketball and football for years and while it’s challenging, I figure a way to make it work.

“I have tried to provide for leadership on and off the floor this summer. I like what I have seen from our team and I think we have a great chance to make it to state this year.