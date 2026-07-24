Police report 7/25/26

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Ethan Ray Brock, 20, Statesboro — Wanted person.

▲ Toby Cortez Hickman, 44, Metter — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ George Clarence Neal, 61, Register — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ David Paul Rankin, 38, Sylvania — Methamphetamine possession with intent; two counts of possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt commit felonies; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; brake lights/signal device requirements; driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Na’kiyah Sabriel Davis, 25, Statesboro — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Joseph Dykes, 40, Hinesville — Theft of services/misdemeanor.

▲ Shunta Jane Garden, 36, Statesboro — Possession of schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Marcus Payton Moore, 20, Sylvania — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Preston Carroll Noe, 34, Collins — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Tybee Jamarcus Oliver, 18, Statesboro — Possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz.

▲ Cody Lee Thomas, 21, Register — Five counts of shoplifting.

▲ Ray Allen Willis, 36, Statesboro — Two counts of simple assault/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Corey Maurice Mills, 41, Claxton — Speeding in excess of maximum limits; DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Donald Jerome Sands, 34, Register — Speeding in excess of maximum limits; bench warrant/misdemeanor.

➤ Statesboro Parole Office

▲ Zakia Dortes Lee, 49, Statesboro — Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony bench warrant/misdemeanor.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 13-July 19)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and f10 puppies; one cat and five kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Four adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats and 13 kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — Six adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $810.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 27 calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Forestry Department Bulloch — One call Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Thursday.

— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter