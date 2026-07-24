Bulloch County's high schools set dates for 2027 graduations

Bulloch County Schools' high school principals set the dates this week for 2027 commencement ceremonies at their schools.

Nearly 800 students are on track to graduate on May 25-27 from the district's three high schools: Portal, Southeast Bulloch and Statesboro.

Graduates and their families will receive more specific details from the schools as key events and deadlines approach.

According to a release from the school district, preparation has already begun: during the summer, many seniors participated in the tradition of sitting for their official graduation portraits. Also, schools will host senior sunrise ceremonies in August to “kick off a year of celebration and memory making.”

2027 graduation dates:

➤ Tuesday, May 25, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.: Portal Middle High School at the Portal Athletic Complex in Portal

➤ Wednesday, May 26, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.: Southeast Bulloch High School at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet

➤ Thursday, May 27, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.: Statesboro High School at Womack Field in Statesboro

The dates correspond to the last three days of the school year, with the last day of school for all students being Thursday, May 27.

To reach the stage in May, seniors will need to meet Georgia's graduation requirements. Families can learn more and find support resources at bullochschools.org/graduation.

The Class of 2026 had 748 graduates, and the district is on track to surpass that number for 2027.

According to the release, the school district's four-year graduation rate is currently 88.5% compared to the state's rate of 87.2%. Its combined four- and five-year rate is 89.1% compared to Georgia's 87.2%.

Bulloch County students who included advanced academics, career pathways or fine arts program courses in their academic schedules graduated at rates of 99.64%, 98.06%, and 100% respectively.