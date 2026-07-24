Calendar0725 2026

Upcoming Events

ä BABY TIME will be held July 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER Time will be held July 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Revolutionary Records,” will be held July 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered Aug. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL CO-OP Introduction will be held Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.