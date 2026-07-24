50 new GS students BUILD volunteer ties across Statesboro

So, Ellington was recruited to be a BUILD leader, and said she enjoyed working with the newer students and watching them grow some in just four days, or five if you count from their arrival on campus around midday Sunday.

“I love volunteering and I thought I was just going to be volunteering and feeling that feeling, but actually watching them, the students, feel like they are making an impact and for one they’re being heard and seen and they’re doing something that makes other people feel heard and seen, that’s been so awesome to watch,” she said.

BUILD stands for Building Undergraduate Involvement in Leadership Development, which may be one of those acronyms that led to a full name instead of the other way round. Incoming first-year students who participate arrive a full month before fall semester actually begins and pay a $200 fee to cover the cost of their lodging – in a temporary residence hall assignment – meals, transportation, equipment and leadership.

The other student BUILD leader with Thursday’s group at the Food Bank, Jake Arispe, 21, from the Atlanta area, is also heading into his junior year. But BUILD leaders can be sophomores, juniors or seniors, and there were eight this year, guiding, assisting and to some extent counseling the incoming first-year student volunteers.

In fact, Arispe was a BUILD volunteer the summer before his first year at Georgia Southern, and a BUILD leader going into his second year, as well as now, his third.

“I had a great time my freshman year,” he said. “It definitely helped me get acclimated to campus, the community, and then also meet a bunch of different people, learned all about the community, the outreaches that different places do.”

Friendship building time

The volunteer work assignments typically last from 9 a.m. until noon. Other activities, and debriefing sessions in which volunteers and leaders talk about topics such as leadership and community involvement, occupy afternoons and evenings. The new students also get to know each other, and a little about campus and Statesboro.