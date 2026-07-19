Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch competitive cheerleading squad has been successful throughout the years. Recently Harmony Mayberry and Mia Oliver were both named GCCA Cheerleader of the Year finalists. For Oliver, who was born with Rickets Syndrome, a childhood bone disease, to get to this spot meant overcoming quite a bit physically.

“Being chosen means I’ll get the chance to compete in Columbus for a spot on the Top 16 All-State Team, and I’m looking forward to giving it my best,” Oliver said. “Getting to this point has made the opportunity even more meaningful. During my sophomore year, I suffered an arm injury that kept me out for the season.

“After months of physical therapy and a lot of tumbling lessons, I worked my way back. Going through that taught me to stay patient, keep working even when things are hard, and not take any opportunity for granted. I think overcoming that challenge has made me a stronger athlete and has prepared me for this next step.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Mia for the last four years,” said SEB coach Gillian McGalliard. “She’s always been a talented cheerleader, but her work ethic and the high standard she sets for herself is what stands out. She’s never been satisfied with being ‘good enough’ and is always working to be the best cheerleader and teammate she can be.

“Even after her injury she attended every practice, game, and competition to cheer on her teammates. Even in the off-season, she worked incredibly hard to regain her strength and return stronger than before. Seeing her develop into the leader and teammate she is today has been one of the most rewarding parts of coaching her.

“This award is so well deserved, and I know she’ll represent Southeast Bulloch well.”