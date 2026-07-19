Georgia Southern University President's List

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2026 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

William Prosser of Statesboro

Raymond Chen of Statesboro

Mallory Lewis of Brooklet

Lydia Suchan of Statesboro

Dylan Swisher of Portal

Melanie Zeigler of Sylvania

Morgan Rosales of Statesboro

Anh Doan of Statesboro

Caroline Harper of Statesboro

Garrett Murdock of Statesboro

Vivianna Ortiz of Metter

Yocelin Ramos-Perez of Claxton

Natalie Bazemore of Statesboro

Travis Bohannon of Statesboro

Ava Chan of Statesboro

Jagger Clark of Statesboro

Palmer Desborough of Statesboro

James Hodges of Statesboro

Taiwo Komolafe of Statesboro

Kailyn Mcduffie of Statesboro

Emmanuel Mfone of Statesboro

Emmanuella Ofuani of Statesboro

Lily Pavliscsak of Statesboro

Jayla Rivera of Statesboro

Alejandro Soto of Statesboro

Emily Turner of Metter

Adam Wentz of Brooklet

Brianna McDaniel of Statesboro

Saniyah Pathan of Statesboro

Christina Rountree of Statesboro

Catelyn Stockdale of Statesboro

Christian Cotten-Dixon of Statesboro

Aiden Garcia-Sheffield of Sylvania

Madison Hanson of Statesboro

Charley Holland of Claxton

Llicel Sarai Lopez Merino of Statesboro

Seonghyeon Kim of Statesboro

Morgan Haymons of Statesboro

Julia Hethcox of Claxton

Emma Schultz of Statesboro

Abigail Cannady of Statesboro

Priya Doniparthi of Statesboro

Elizabeth Dudley of Statesboro

Hallie Filson of Statesboro

Chazz Shuman of Brooklet

Charity Murray-Davis of Statesboro

John Gay of Statesboro

Kendra Gardner of Statesboro

William Woodcock of Statesboro

Kylie Buchan of Pembroke

George Herring of Ellabell

Jayson Brown of Statesboro

Ally Spieth of Statesboro

Ethan Blair of Statesboro

Jonathan Gonzalez of Statesboro

Eddy Watson-Leveque of Statesboro

Lauren Carpenter of Statesboro

De'anna Williams of Statesboro

Jozie Motes of Garfield

Zach Reid of Statesboro

Kynzie Bergmann-Glover of Statesboro

Tamarious Jackson of Statesboro

Mia Tadlock of Statesboro

Katie Bonnette of Statesboro

Laney Gagne of Ellabell

Whitney Holcombe of Ellabell

Cohen Kessler of Brooklet

Sophie Strickland of Statesboro

Sullee Boddiford of Garfield

Meredith Tedders of Statesboro

Weston Calhoun of Statesboro

Margaret Perkins of Sylvania

Kaylee Haas of Brooklet

Jya Ewing of Statesboro

Emily Webb of Statesboro

Randy Duggar of Brooklet

Dylan Smith of Brooklet

Kathryne Davis of Sylvania

Laci Doyle of Pembroke

Linsey Doyle of Pembroke

Audrey Smith of Claxton

Audrey Allen of Brooklet

Jaheim Cain of Statesboro

Caitlin Conroy of Statesboro

Amilliyon Davis of Statesboro

Sarah Aceves of Statesboro

Blake Gee of Statesboro

Madison Hagins of Millen

Ian Iucker of Statesboro

Sullivan Ryan of Statesboro

Madelyn Sumner of Statesboro

Delanie Thames of Brooklet

Emily Adams of Statesboro

Jamie Brinkley of Claxton

Kai Callaway of Claxton

Casen Cheney of Metter

Anthony De Leon-Lopez of Twin City

Katelyn Dedge of Statesboro

Hayley Gardner of Statesboro

Andrew Haley of Statesboro

Jordan Hall of Statesboro

Kaleb Hall of Statesboro

Shawn Healey of Statesboro

Cage Hickman of Pembroke

Daniel Hogan of Sylvania

Emma Hogan of Sylvania

Lindsey Horton of Pembroke

Dakota Hutcheson of Statesboro

Levi Kittles of Statesboro

Nickolas Langes of Statesboro

Marissa Ramirez of Claxton

Yuridia Rodriguez-Diaz of Statesboro

Amelia Scarborough of Garfield

Mark Sicilia of Statesboro

Malliaka Tariq of Brooklet

Jeremiah Toub of Statesboro

Michael Vomvolakis of Statesboro

Lohgan Walker of Millen

Jordan Walrath of Statesboro

Trinity White of Statesboro

Ava Adams of Metter

Coby Cardell of Metter

Laura Cloud of Statesboro

Kason Ewing of Statesboro

Keith Flemister of Statesboro

Peter Geier of Statesboro

Samantha Hanovich of Statesboro

William Harrison of Claxton

Makaila Johnson of Portal

Shyenne Leggett of Statesboro

Lyndsey Morris of Statesboro

Tmyra Peterson of Twin City

Ashley Rawls of Statesboro

Sarah Thompson of Statesboro

Konner Tyson of Brooklet

Erin Wiggins of Statesboro

Kara Williams of Statesboro

Nathaniel Williamson of Statesboro

Robert Youngblood of Statesboro

Jason Zheng of Sylvania

James Ziegler of Brooklet

Haley Hendrix of Statesboro

Alena Gilmore of Statesboro

Layla Switzer of Pembroke

Lacey Holcombe of Pembroke

Eric Todd of Statesboro

Cristian Munoz-Jacome of Claxton

Sarah Owen of Brooklet

Quinlan Bannon of Statesboro

Madison Wetherington of Pembroke

Graci Strickland of Ellabell

Kassidy Montford of Statesboro

Kelly Mcmillan of Statesboro

Tayler Weaver of Brooklet

Sarah Arseneault of Statesboro

Ajay Blosfeld of Statesboro

Rachel Brannen of Statesboro

Semia Byrd of Sylvania

Madison Conlan of Statesboro

Emma Davis of Statesboro

Elexa Gipson of Statesboro

Layla Hallett of Metter

Savana Lair of Claxton

Macie Macmillan of Perkins

Angel Mccollum of Pembroke

Nick Patel of Sylvania

Tara Reimuth of Statesboro

Kiarra Scales of Sylvania

Harrison Skinner of Statesboro

Aidan Smith of Metter

Emma Strickland of Ellabell

Barbara Walker of Ellabell

Mollie Wiggins of Statesboro

Jean Williams of Statesboro

Noah Wood of Statesboro

Kaylana Albert of Statesboro

Madison Beasley of Brooklet

Yoseph Beyene of Statesboro

Ella Bishop of Ellabell

John Blackmon of Statesboro

Sterling Buchan of Brooklet

Piper Coleman of Statesboro

Payton Cowart of Claxton

Katelyn Davis of Statesboro

Emit Deal of Metter

Ramah Evans of Sylvania

Osborn Gbankulso Fatawu of Statesboro

Anna Hearn of Garfield

Corinne Hilde of Statesboro

Matthew Moore of Statesboro

Sneh Patel of Sylvania

Jackson Rawlins of Statesboro

Avery Register of Statesboro

Nora Schroeder of Statesboro

Abigail Scott of Claxton

Faith Stobb of Statesboro

Songen Tang of Statesboro

Aaliyah Tourgee of Statesboro

Kemauri Bell of Millen

Katelynn Boaen of Statesboro

Cole Broadhead of Statesboro

Andrew Davis of Brooklet

Jamie Ferry of Metter

Caleb Frye of Statesboro

Maxwell Gale of Statesboro

Gracen Haralson of Statesboro

Nigel Hill of Statesboro

Christian Hilliard of Ellabell

Jovhany Hinojosa of Metter

Brannen Hodges of Statesboro

Asher Hodgin of Statesboro

Jonathan Hood of Statesboro

Lubna Idan of Brooklet

Cynthia Jimenez Martinez of Brooklet

Erin Khoury of Pembroke

Jackson Lee of Brooklet

Annalee Marsh of Statesboro

Mason Mcneely of Claxton

Susie Naquin of Statesboro

Jonathan Nava-Martinez of Claxton

Leslie Olsson of Statesboro

Atlas O'mahoney of Statesboro

Adam Pack of Pembroke

Megan Rivers of Statesboro

Jackson Roberts of Brooklet

Evamarie Sack of Statesboro

Alex Smith of Statesboro

Andrey Snyder of Metter

Gavin Sojka of Statesboro

Ryan White of Brooklet

Amyrah Wooten of Statesboro

Gracie Yother of Statesboro