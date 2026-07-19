Georgia Southern University President's List

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2026 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
William Prosser of Statesboro
Raymond Chen of Statesboro
Mallory Lewis of Brooklet
Lydia Suchan of Statesboro
Dylan Swisher of Portal
Melanie Zeigler of Sylvania
Morgan Rosales of Statesboro
Anh Doan of Statesboro
Caroline Harper of Statesboro
Garrett Murdock of Statesboro
Vivianna Ortiz of Metter
Yocelin Ramos-Perez of Claxton
Natalie Bazemore of Statesboro
Travis Bohannon of Statesboro
Ava Chan of Statesboro
Jagger Clark of Statesboro
Palmer Desborough of Statesboro
James Hodges of Statesboro
Taiwo Komolafe of Statesboro
Kailyn Mcduffie of Statesboro
Emmanuel Mfone of Statesboro
Emmanuella Ofuani of Statesboro
Lily Pavliscsak of Statesboro
Jayla Rivera of Statesboro
Alejandro Soto of Statesboro
Emily Turner of Metter
Adam Wentz of Brooklet
Brianna McDaniel of Statesboro
Saniyah Pathan of Statesboro
Christina Rountree of Statesboro
Catelyn Stockdale of Statesboro
Christian Cotten-Dixon of Statesboro
Aiden Garcia-Sheffield of Sylvania
Madison Hanson of Statesboro
Charley Holland of Claxton
Llicel Sarai Lopez Merino of Statesboro
Seonghyeon Kim of Statesboro
Morgan Haymons of Statesboro
Julia Hethcox of Claxton
Emma Schultz of Statesboro
Abigail Cannady of Statesboro
Priya Doniparthi of Statesboro
Elizabeth Dudley of Statesboro
Hallie Filson of Statesboro
Chazz Shuman of Brooklet
Charity Murray-Davis of Statesboro
John Gay of Statesboro
Kendra Gardner of Statesboro
William Woodcock of Statesboro
Kylie Buchan of Pembroke
George Herring of Ellabell
Jayson Brown of Statesboro
Ally Spieth of Statesboro
Ethan Blair of Statesboro
Jonathan Gonzalez of Statesboro
Eddy Watson-Leveque of Statesboro
Lauren Carpenter of Statesboro
De'anna Williams of Statesboro
Jozie Motes of Garfield
Zach Reid of Statesboro
Kynzie Bergmann-Glover of Statesboro
Tamarious Jackson of Statesboro
Mia Tadlock of Statesboro
Katie Bonnette of Statesboro
Laney Gagne of Ellabell
Whitney Holcombe of Ellabell
Cohen Kessler of Brooklet
Sophie Strickland of Statesboro
Sullee Boddiford of Garfield
Meredith Tedders of Statesboro
Weston Calhoun of Statesboro
Margaret Perkins of Sylvania
Kaylee Haas of Brooklet
Jya Ewing of Statesboro
Emily Webb of Statesboro
Randy Duggar of Brooklet
Dylan Smith of Brooklet
Kathryne Davis of Sylvania
Laci Doyle of Pembroke
Linsey Doyle of Pembroke
Audrey Smith of Claxton
Audrey Allen of Brooklet
Jaheim Cain of Statesboro
Caitlin Conroy of Statesboro
Amilliyon Davis of Statesboro
Sarah Aceves of Statesboro
Blake Gee of Statesboro
Madison Hagins of Millen
Ian Iucker of Statesboro
Sullivan Ryan of Statesboro
Madelyn Sumner of Statesboro
Delanie Thames of Brooklet
Emily Adams of Statesboro
Jamie Brinkley of Claxton
Kai Callaway of Claxton
Casen Cheney of Metter
Anthony De Leon-Lopez of Twin City
Katelyn Dedge of Statesboro
Hayley Gardner of Statesboro
Andrew Haley of Statesboro
Jordan Hall of Statesboro
Kaleb Hall of Statesboro
Shawn Healey of Statesboro
Cage Hickman of Pembroke
Daniel Hogan of Sylvania
Emma Hogan of Sylvania
Lindsey Horton of Pembroke
Dakota Hutcheson of Statesboro
Levi Kittles of Statesboro
Nickolas Langes of Statesboro
Marissa Ramirez of Claxton
Yuridia Rodriguez-Diaz of Statesboro
Amelia Scarborough of Garfield
Mark Sicilia of Statesboro
Malliaka Tariq of Brooklet
Jeremiah Toub of Statesboro
Michael Vomvolakis of Statesboro
Lohgan Walker of Millen
Jordan Walrath of Statesboro
Trinity White of Statesboro
Ava Adams of Metter
Coby Cardell of Metter
Laura Cloud of Statesboro
Kason Ewing of Statesboro
Keith Flemister of Statesboro
Peter Geier of Statesboro
Samantha Hanovich of Statesboro
William Harrison of Claxton
Makaila Johnson of Portal
Shyenne Leggett of Statesboro
Lyndsey Morris of Statesboro
Tmyra Peterson of Twin City
Ashley Rawls of Statesboro
Sarah Thompson of Statesboro
Konner Tyson of Brooklet
Erin Wiggins of Statesboro
Kara Williams of Statesboro
Nathaniel Williamson of Statesboro
Robert Youngblood of Statesboro
Jason Zheng of Sylvania
James Ziegler of Brooklet
Haley Hendrix of Statesboro
Alena Gilmore of Statesboro
Layla Switzer of Pembroke
Lacey Holcombe of Pembroke
Eric Todd of Statesboro
Cristian Munoz-Jacome of Claxton
Sarah Owen of Brooklet
Quinlan Bannon of Statesboro
Madison Wetherington of Pembroke
Graci Strickland of Ellabell
Kassidy Montford of Statesboro
Kelly Mcmillan of Statesboro
Tayler Weaver of Brooklet
Sarah Arseneault of Statesboro
Ajay Blosfeld of Statesboro
Rachel Brannen of Statesboro
Semia Byrd of Sylvania
Madison Conlan of Statesboro
Emma Davis of Statesboro
Elexa Gipson of Statesboro
Layla Hallett of Metter
Savana Lair of Claxton
Macie Macmillan of Perkins
Angel Mccollum of Pembroke
Nick Patel of Sylvania
Tara Reimuth of Statesboro
Kiarra Scales of Sylvania
Harrison Skinner of Statesboro
Aidan Smith of Metter
Emma Strickland of Ellabell
Barbara Walker of Ellabell
Mollie Wiggins of Statesboro
Jean Williams of Statesboro
Noah Wood of Statesboro
Kaylana Albert of Statesboro
Madison Beasley of Brooklet
Yoseph Beyene of Statesboro
Ella Bishop of Ellabell
John Blackmon of Statesboro
Sterling Buchan of Brooklet
Piper Coleman of Statesboro
Payton Cowart of Claxton
Katelyn Davis of Statesboro
Emit Deal of Metter
Ramah Evans of Sylvania
Osborn Gbankulso Fatawu of Statesboro
Anna Hearn of Garfield
Corinne Hilde of Statesboro
Matthew Moore of Statesboro
Sneh Patel of Sylvania
Jackson Rawlins of Statesboro
Avery Register of Statesboro
Nora Schroeder of Statesboro
Abigail Scott of Claxton
Faith Stobb of Statesboro
Songen Tang of Statesboro
Aaliyah Tourgee of Statesboro
Kemauri Bell of Millen
Katelynn Boaen of Statesboro
Cole Broadhead of Statesboro
Andrew Davis of Brooklet
Jamie Ferry of Metter
Caleb Frye of Statesboro
Maxwell Gale of Statesboro
Gracen Haralson of Statesboro
Nigel Hill of Statesboro
Christian Hilliard of Ellabell
Jovhany Hinojosa of Metter
Brannen Hodges of Statesboro
Asher Hodgin of Statesboro
Jonathan Hood of Statesboro
Lubna Idan of Brooklet
Cynthia Jimenez Martinez of Brooklet
Erin Khoury of Pembroke
Jackson Lee of Brooklet
Annalee Marsh of Statesboro
Mason Mcneely of Claxton
Susie Naquin of Statesboro
Jonathan Nava-Martinez of Claxton
Leslie Olsson of Statesboro
Atlas O'mahoney of Statesboro
Adam Pack of Pembroke
Megan Rivers of Statesboro
Jackson Roberts of Brooklet
Evamarie Sack of Statesboro
Alex Smith of Statesboro
Andrey Snyder of Metter
Gavin Sojka of Statesboro
Ryan White of Brooklet
Amyrah Wooten of Statesboro
Gracie Yother of Statesboro