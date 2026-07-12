Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devils are coming off their best football season since 2013. Head coach Matt Dobson returns a goof number of starters on offense and believes his offensive line could be one of the biggest strengths of the team.

One of his key senior starters up front is senior tackle Payton Brihm.

“Payton may not be the biggest guy we have up front but he has good technique and may be our best pass blocker,” Dobson said. “He started every game for us last year and is going to be our starting right tackle. He is probably our most athletic offensive lineman and is a quiet hard-worker. We are counting on him to help lead our offensive line.”

“Playing on the offensive line, I think my main job is to protect the quarterback and open the holes for the running backs,” Brihm said. “I feel like the strengths of our offense are the run game and we are getting much better at the passing game as well.

“I think our offensive line is also going to be solid. We have been together for a couple years and I think we can really help do what we need to in order to win.”