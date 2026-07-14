Police Report - 7/14/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Chala Jonae Allen, 23, Statesboro – Elder abuse/exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled or elder person/felony, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony, financial transaction card fraud.

Andrew Rodriguez Brinson, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

Devin Damon Burke, 32, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, three counts simple battery.

Hannah Grace Byczek, 26, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Xavier Jaleel Hagins, 20, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, wearing mask, hood or device that conceals identity of wearer.

Patrick Alan Hess, 59, Syracuse, NY – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Stephanie Paige Lott, 33, Claxton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Demarcus, Antonio Martin, 28, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property, battery against a female who is pregnant.

Jose Bardomiano Palomares, 24, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Maurice Antonio Roberson, 46, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Statesboro Police Department

Antoinette Michelle Blake, 39, Savannah – Simple battery, simple battery against person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant/misdemeanor.

Giovanni Tobias Carver, 35, Douglas – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.

Vera May Gibbs, 68, Statesboro – Criminal trespass family violence.

Harmony Zykeria Ingram, 17, Statesboro – Battery.

Joshua Miles Jackson, 33, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Keondrya Vonche Jenkins, 24, Statesboro – Wanted by city of Pembroke.

Emanuel Devontae King, 31, Sylvania – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Jashoud Mikell, 19, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Willie James Roberson, 41, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield when turning left, hit and run duty of driver to stops at or return to scene of accident.

Earl Franklin Wiggins, 37 – Wanted by Sumter County/Americus, Wanted by Reynolds Police Department.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Karen Evette Diggs, 35, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, suspended registration, no insurance, habitual violator, headlight requirements.

Peyton Alexander Page, 21, Mansfield – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Tyler Brant Rogers, 21, Dexter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Jamarion Nyshawn Smith, 22, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Sharon Marlynn Webster, 34, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey traffic control device, brake lights/signal device requirements.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 34 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One fire call and 32 medical calls Friday; one accident calls, three fire calls, one air transport call and 28 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call and 20 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one fire call and eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 29 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — Six calls Friday.

Excelsior EMC — Two calls Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday.

Georgia Power — One call Friday.

Language Line – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — One calls Friday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday;12 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy