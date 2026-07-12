Georgia Southern University Dean's List for Spring 2026 semester

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,020 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2026 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Nia Washington of Statesboro

Brianna Allen of Statesboro

Alyssa Wood of Ellabell

Emma Chafin of Statesboro

Cole Vandiver of Statesboro

Angel Barrionuevo of Statesboro

Taylor Woodham of Statesboro

Daisy Davis of Brooklet

Allie Pressley of Statesboro

Shanna Haselton of Statesboro

Olaudo Victor Ofoegbu of Statesboro

Arnoldo Vilches-Arteaga of Metter

Aiden Albano of Statesboro

Landon Bazemore of Sylvania

Bailey Bush of Statesboro

Taylor Ciepley of Statesboro

Laythan Folgman of Statesboro

Tristan Graham of Statesboro

Mary Hansen of Statesboro

Zachary Henneman of Statesboro

William Lytle of Statesboro

Maria Del Mar Malave Irizarry of Statesboro

Sarah Mesecher of Sylvania

Abigail Scarborough of Garfield

Theodore Alberto of Statesboro

Trayson Hagans of Statesboro

Robbie Lee of Statesboro

Samantha Melsheimer of Statesboro

Alexander Millstone-Powell of Statesboro

Faith Smith of Claxton

Conner Williams of Statesboro

Devin Lee of Statesboro

Bailey McKinnon of Statesboro

Coryale Williams of Sylvania

Peyton Shuman of Statesboro

David Mincey of Statesboro

Dorsedious Thomas of Statesboro

Valentina Castillo of Claxton

Jaylee Jones of Pembroke

Reagan Padgett of Brooklet

Carlton Dekle of Metter

Lindsey Ponder of Statesboro

Arlie Wiggins of Statesboro

Kail Tescar of Statesboro

Emma Whiteman of Brooklet

Carlton Gamble of Statesboro

Jackie Edwards of Statesboro

Ryan Whitaker of Statesboro

Gretchen Hofmann of Statesboro

Noah Morrow of Statesboro

Kaitlyn Endsley of Pembroke

Alexis Schearback of Statesboro

Jackson Lanier of Garfield

Dawson Pinckard of Metter

Michael Wannamaker of Statesboro

Alyssa Hounschell of Statesboro

Taylor Hofmann of Statesboro

Peyton Williams of Brooklet

Easton Huff of Statesboro

Tatyana Johnson of Statesboro

Abbigail Ball of Statesboro

Jordyn Hill-Mason of Statesboro

Rylee Combs of Statesboro

Shadrach Frew of Statesboro

Makaila Thomas of Statesboro

Jeffrey Reed of Statesboro

Jada Pinckney of Newington

Mazlin Blessing of Sylvania

Conner Thompson of Sylvania

Meredith Staley of Statesboro

Blair Avery of Twin City

Rieley Parker of Statesboro

Sydney Shoultz of Statesboro

Thomas Milner of Rocky Ford

Dhruvil Patel of Metter

Eva Williamson of Statesboro

Caitlin Nadeau of Statesboro

Virginia Whitley of Claxton

Leilani Bell of Statesboro

Ronald Smith of Statesboro

Jennifer Atkins of Statesboro

Roman Franklin of Statesboro

Ethan Kendrick of Statesboro

Victoria Lowe of Statesboro

Nicholas Pringle of Garfield

Serina Reeves of Metter

Henry Rountree of Pembroke

Melaney Smith of Statesboro

Kaden Thompson of Sylvania

Keyth Lariscy of Garfield

Lyndon Lashley of Statesboro

Alicyn Lewis of Statesboro

Megan Adams of Statesboro

Mincey Akins of Statesboro

Josie Albaugh of Statesboro

Kaedan Arnold of Claxton

Lisa Audu of Statesboro

Alana Barnard of Statesboro

Matthew Bell of Sylvania

Courtney Davis of Statesboro

Sarah Fowler of Statesboro

Tyson Harnage of Brooklet

Jolee Jordan of Statesboro

Anna Key of Statesboro

Evan Laxton of Statesboro

Victoria Lord of Ellabell

Shivam Patel of Statesboro

Landon Purcell of Portal

Adam Ramsey of Statesboro

Brandon Rawls of Statesboro

Anayeli Reyes of Metter

Patty Seagroves of Ellabell

Joseph Suchan of Statesboro

Dylan Swinyard of Statesboro

Nathan Walsh of Statesboro

Elijah Westcott of Ellabell

Cason Akins of Statesboro

Melissa Alverson of Statesboro

Theodore Ball of Pembroke

Tatiana Bowers of Ellabell

Morgan Burke of Millen

Jordan Burnsed of Brooklet

Shay Cason of Portal

Chloe Colon of Statesboro

Bailey Dellinger of Brooklet

Piper Dellinger of Brooklet

Alyssa Dennis of Statesboro

Bridgette Dixon of Statesboro

Laila Field of Brooklet

Emma Frazier of Statesboro

Caleb Futch of Statesboro

Kevin Garcia Gonzalez of Statesboro

Kendree Gardner of Statesboro

William Grussing of Statesboro

Bradley Hearn of Claxton

Vy Hoang of Statesboro

Joshua Hollingsworth of Statesboro

Alexandria Humbert of Statesboro

Daniel Izaguirre of Statesboro

Rebecca James of Statesboro

Emilee Johnson of Statesboro

Mason Johnson of Statesboro

Zaria Jones of Statesboro

Jaden Kessler of Brooklet

Ashleigh La Salle of Ellabell

Jax Lewis of Claxton

Mariyah Marshall of Statesboro

Kathryn Mccorkle of Register

Andres Nunez of Statesboro

Juan Pacheco of Statesboro

Haley Pennison of Brooklet

Brylie Ray of Statesboro

Autumn Reed of Statesboro

Shaniequa-Lee Richards of Ellabell

Arachchige Salgado of Millen

Ariahna Sanders of Statesboro

Gibson Shuman of Statesboro

Daniel Thomas of Statesboro

Tanner Whitfield of Statesboro

Emily Wolfe of Statesboro

Carson Wubbena of Statesboro

Amber Nance of Statesboro

Amber Ponce of Claxton

Coleman Conner of Brooklet

Caydence Brazzell of Ellabell

Stephen Brooks of Statesboro

Kiara Reese of Statesboro

Wyatt Wenger of Statesboro

Emma King of Statesboro

Annika Hendrix of Claxton

Daxwell Carrera of Ellabell

Jashlyn Allen of Millen

Sarah Sommer of Newington

Mckenzie Landis of Statesboro

Siyonna Wilkerson of Statesboro

William Salinas of Metter

Samoria Reedy of Statesboro

Hannah Valkenaar of Statesboro

Nadia Coleman of Statesboro

Brooke Mlynarek of Statesboro

Lauren Roberts of Statesboro

Samuel Audu of Statesboro

Aubrey Bowen of Portal

Madison Mccollar of Statesboro

Samuel Skidmore-Hess of Statesboro

Aiden Tait of Statesboro

Anna Carter of Metter

Camarion Mozee of Millen

Rehana Adams of Statesboro

Ava Alderman of Statesboro

Jordan Anderson of Statesboro

Taylor Bailey of Statesboro

Halie Barnes of Portal

Chase Bonistall of Statesboro

Braylan Brown of Sylvania

David Butler of Claxton

Karah Clemons of Statesboro

Armani Cooke of Statesboro

Marta Dinwiddie of Statesboro

Alesha Durant of Statesboro

Fiona Earl of Statesboro

Kensy Felix of Millen

Peter Foote of Statesboro

Jack Giles of Statesboro

Avery Girardeau of Statesboro

Caroline Haas of Brooklet

Hailey Hagan of Brooklet

Perry Hattaway of Statesboro

Britt Inman of Statesboro

Jaci Kitchings of Statesboro

Tyvenea Lawrence of Metter

Coleman Lindsey of Statesboro

Nicholas Lloyd of Statesboro

Anna Mercer of Metter

Altaron Palmer of Statesboro

Thomas Parker of Statesboro

Krish Patel of Ellabell

Keira Shannon of Statesboro

Lillian Smallman of Statesboro

Charlee Standridge of Statesboro

Joshua Stowe of Statesboro

Aurora Strassner of Statesboro

Benjamin Swindell of Claxton

Shamiya Thomas of Garfield

Ruby Tippins of Claxton

Lexi Wagner of Statesboro

Mckenzie Wilcox of Statesboro

Audrey Williams of Pembroke

Emanuela Zackpah of Statesboro

Kylie Aldrich of Metter

Aidan Bragg of Millen

Margaux Brejo of Statesboro

Kenia Cantu of Statesboro

Jada Conley of Pembroke

Norris Grahame of Brooklet

Josie Israel of Sylvania

Makenzie Jernigan of Brooklet

Christopher Johnson of Sylvania

Geonna Lawrence of Pembroke

Caleb Lewis of Statesboro

Hailey Lytle of Portal

Zachary Mallard of Portal

Maddison Mitchell of Rocky Ford

Aspen Morgan of Claxton

Jennifer Myers of Ellabell

Anna Nessmith of Statesboro

Keal Sanchez of Statesboro

Sosi Sobaje of Statesboro

Jeffrey Yawn of Statesboro

Omofiwahan Abayomi of Statesboro

Camrey Alderman of Statesboro

Kyo Allende Muthe of Claxton

Ava Anderson of Metter

Kennedy Archie of Statesboro

Brenda Balladares of Metter

April Barnes of Statesboro

Sydney Blythe of Statesboro

Renecial Brewton of Statesboro

Aiden Brown of Statesboro

Bailey Bryson of Statesboro

Haleigh Chapman of Ellabell

Eric Coleman of Statesboro

Hayden Colson of Statesboro

William Colson of Statesboro

Shae Coursey of Ellabell

Noel Crosby of Statesboro

Jacob Dasher of Statesboro

Nathan Davis of Brooklet

Emmaline Deal of Statesboro

Lucas Diamond of Brooklet

Shelby Dinkins of Brooklet

Davis Doss of Sylvania

Elias Driggers of Statesboro

Sean Eggleston of Statesboro

Emmalea Ellison of Sylvania

Britany Eubank of Pembroke

Recia Evans of Statesboro

Piper Finley of Statesboro

Jackson Fries of Claxton

Kennedi Gibson of Metter

Ranita Goodhead of Statesboro

Brianna Hagan of Statesboro

Gerziya Haggray of Statesboro

Yolanda Harris of Statesboro

Valencia Houston of Statesboro

Kade Johnson of Millen

Mary-Lane Jones of Statesboro

Michael Jones of Ellabell

Abigail Kangeter of Pembroke

Madden Kent of Statesboro

Delanee Kidwell of Ellabell

Jeffrey Landing of Millen

Ambar Leal of Twin City

Christian Lucas of Statesboro

Matalyn Luke of Statesboro

Kathryn Martin of Statesboro

Alijah Moore of Statesboro

Megan Morris of Ellabell

Zamario Moxey of Statesboro

Cody Myers of Ellabell

Elizabeth Newham of Pembroke

Alexander Nunez of Statesboro

Kaila Nunnally of Statesboro

Kennedy Olliff of Statesboro

Lizbeth Pantoja Solis of Statesboro

Gavin Parker of Brooklet

Laura Pilz of Statesboro

Autumn Pittman of Brooklet

Samuel Poremba of Statesboro

Joseph Reddin of Register

Charles Rehberg of Twin City

Ashly Reyes of Brooklet

Natavus Robertson of Twin City

Meadow Robinson of Statesboro

Valeria Rodriguez of Statesboro

Sarah Rogers of Statesboro

Jacqueline Rubio Torres of Pembroke

Anna Silva-Vilchez of Statesboro

Zackary Simmons of Statesboro

Emily Smith of Ellabell

Jaidyn Smith of Statesboro

Noah Smith of Statesboro

Colson Snyder of Brooklet

Caroline Stearns-Squillante of Statesboro

Georgia Stuart of Sylvania

Kensley Sutton of Statesboro

Kaleigh Temple of Ellabell

Bo Thompson of Statesboro

Caleb Thompson of Statesboro

Ansley Turner of Metter

Alison Wagner of Statesboro

Avery Wallace of Millen

Johnathan Watson-Leveque of Statesboro

Clay Williams of Brooklet

Anna Willoughby of Twin City

Catherine Wilson of Brooklet

Landrie Winship of Statesboro

Ozdemir Zeybekogullari of Statesboro