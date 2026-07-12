Georgia Southern University Dean's List for Spring 2026 semester

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,020 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2026 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Nia Washington of Statesboro
Brianna Allen of Statesboro
Alyssa Wood of Ellabell
Emma Chafin of Statesboro
Cole Vandiver of Statesboro
Angel Barrionuevo of Statesboro
Taylor Woodham of Statesboro
Daisy Davis of Brooklet
Allie Pressley of Statesboro
Shanna Haselton of Statesboro
Olaudo Victor Ofoegbu of Statesboro
Arnoldo Vilches-Arteaga of Metter
Aiden Albano of Statesboro
Landon Bazemore of Sylvania
Bailey Bush of Statesboro
Taylor Ciepley of Statesboro
Laythan Folgman of Statesboro
Tristan Graham of Statesboro
Mary Hansen of Statesboro
Zachary Henneman of Statesboro
William Lytle of Statesboro
Maria Del Mar Malave Irizarry of Statesboro
Sarah Mesecher of Sylvania
Abigail Scarborough of Garfield
Theodore Alberto of Statesboro
Trayson Hagans of Statesboro
Robbie Lee of Statesboro
Samantha Melsheimer of Statesboro
Alexander Millstone-Powell of Statesboro
Faith Smith of Claxton
Conner Williams of Statesboro
Devin Lee of Statesboro
Bailey McKinnon of Statesboro
Coryale Williams of Sylvania
Peyton Shuman of Statesboro
David Mincey of Statesboro
Dorsedious Thomas of Statesboro
Valentina Castillo of Claxton
Jaylee Jones of Pembroke
Reagan Padgett of Brooklet
Carlton Dekle of Metter
Lindsey Ponder of Statesboro
Arlie Wiggins of Statesboro
Kail Tescar of Statesboro
Emma Whiteman of Brooklet
Carlton Gamble of Statesboro
Jackie Edwards of Statesboro
Ryan Whitaker of Statesboro
Gretchen Hofmann of Statesboro
Noah Morrow of Statesboro
Kaitlyn Endsley of Pembroke
Alexis Schearback of Statesboro
Jackson Lanier of Garfield
Dawson Pinckard of Metter
Michael Wannamaker of Statesboro
Alyssa Hounschell of Statesboro
Taylor Hofmann of Statesboro
Peyton Williams of Brooklet
Easton Huff of Statesboro
Tatyana Johnson of Statesboro
Abbigail Ball of Statesboro
Jordyn Hill-Mason of Statesboro
Rylee Combs of Statesboro
Shadrach Frew of Statesboro
Makaila Thomas of Statesboro
Jeffrey Reed of Statesboro
Jada Pinckney of Newington
Mazlin Blessing of Sylvania
Conner Thompson of Sylvania
Meredith Staley of Statesboro
Blair Avery of Twin City
Rieley Parker of Statesboro
Sydney Shoultz of Statesboro
Thomas Milner of Rocky Ford
Dhruvil Patel of Metter
Eva Williamson of Statesboro
Caitlin Nadeau of Statesboro
Virginia Whitley of Claxton
Leilani Bell of Statesboro
Ronald Smith of Statesboro
Jennifer Atkins of Statesboro
Roman Franklin of Statesboro
Ethan Kendrick of Statesboro
Victoria Lowe of Statesboro
Nicholas Pringle of Garfield
Serina Reeves of Metter
Henry Rountree of Pembroke
Melaney Smith of Statesboro
Kaden Thompson of Sylvania
Keyth Lariscy of Garfield
Lyndon Lashley of Statesboro
Alicyn Lewis of Statesboro
Megan Adams of Statesboro
Mincey Akins of Statesboro
Josie Albaugh of Statesboro
Kaedan Arnold of Claxton
Lisa Audu of Statesboro
Alana Barnard of Statesboro
Matthew Bell of Sylvania
Courtney Davis of Statesboro
Sarah Fowler of Statesboro
Tyson Harnage of Brooklet
Jolee Jordan of Statesboro
Anna Key of Statesboro
Evan Laxton of Statesboro
Victoria Lord of Ellabell
Shivam Patel of Statesboro
Landon Purcell of Portal
Adam Ramsey of Statesboro
Brandon Rawls of Statesboro
Anayeli Reyes of Metter
Patty Seagroves of Ellabell
Joseph Suchan of Statesboro
Dylan Swinyard of Statesboro
Nathan Walsh of Statesboro
Elijah Westcott of Ellabell
Cason Akins of Statesboro
Melissa Alverson of Statesboro
Theodore Ball of Pembroke
Tatiana Bowers of Ellabell
Morgan Burke of Millen
Jordan Burnsed of Brooklet
Shay Cason of Portal
Chloe Colon of Statesboro
Bailey Dellinger of Brooklet
Piper Dellinger of Brooklet
Alyssa Dennis of Statesboro
Bridgette Dixon of Statesboro
Laila Field of Brooklet
Emma Frazier of Statesboro
Caleb Futch of Statesboro
Kevin Garcia Gonzalez of Statesboro
Kendree Gardner of Statesboro
William Grussing of Statesboro
Bradley Hearn of Claxton
Vy Hoang of Statesboro
Joshua Hollingsworth of Statesboro
Alexandria Humbert of Statesboro
Daniel Izaguirre of Statesboro
Rebecca James of Statesboro
Emilee Johnson of Statesboro
Mason Johnson of Statesboro
Zaria Jones of Statesboro
Jaden Kessler of Brooklet
Ashleigh La Salle of Ellabell
Jax Lewis of Claxton
Mariyah Marshall of Statesboro
Kathryn Mccorkle of Register
Andres Nunez of Statesboro
Juan Pacheco of Statesboro
Haley Pennison of Brooklet
Brylie Ray of Statesboro
Autumn Reed of Statesboro
Shaniequa-Lee Richards of Ellabell
Arachchige Salgado of Millen
Ariahna Sanders of Statesboro
Gibson Shuman of Statesboro
Daniel Thomas of Statesboro
Tanner Whitfield of Statesboro
Emily Wolfe of Statesboro
Carson Wubbena of Statesboro
Amber Nance of Statesboro
Amber Ponce of Claxton
Coleman Conner of Brooklet
Caydence Brazzell of Ellabell
Stephen Brooks of Statesboro
Kiara Reese of Statesboro
Wyatt Wenger of Statesboro
Emma King of Statesboro
Annika Hendrix of Claxton
Daxwell Carrera of Ellabell
Jashlyn Allen of Millen
Sarah Sommer of Newington
Mckenzie Landis of Statesboro
Siyonna Wilkerson of Statesboro
William Salinas of Metter
Samoria Reedy of Statesboro
Hannah Valkenaar of Statesboro
Nadia Coleman of Statesboro
Brooke Mlynarek of Statesboro
Lauren Roberts of Statesboro
Samuel Audu of Statesboro
Aubrey Bowen of Portal
Madison Mccollar of Statesboro
Samuel Skidmore-Hess of Statesboro
Aiden Tait of Statesboro
Anna Carter of Metter
Camarion Mozee of Millen
Rehana Adams of Statesboro
Ava Alderman of Statesboro
Jordan Anderson of Statesboro
Taylor Bailey of Statesboro
Halie Barnes of Portal
Chase Bonistall of Statesboro
Braylan Brown of Sylvania
David Butler of Claxton
Karah Clemons of Statesboro
Armani Cooke of Statesboro
Marta Dinwiddie of Statesboro
Alesha Durant of Statesboro
Fiona Earl of Statesboro
Kensy Felix of Millen
Peter Foote of Statesboro
Jack Giles of Statesboro
Avery Girardeau of Statesboro
Caroline Haas of Brooklet
Hailey Hagan of Brooklet
Perry Hattaway of Statesboro
Britt Inman of Statesboro
Jaci Kitchings of Statesboro
Tyvenea Lawrence of Metter
Coleman Lindsey of Statesboro
Nicholas Lloyd of Statesboro
Anna Mercer of Metter
Altaron Palmer of Statesboro
Thomas Parker of Statesboro
Krish Patel of Ellabell
Keira Shannon of Statesboro
Lillian Smallman of Statesboro
Charlee Standridge of Statesboro
Joshua Stowe of Statesboro
Aurora Strassner of Statesboro
Benjamin Swindell of Claxton
Shamiya Thomas of Garfield
Ruby Tippins of Claxton
Lexi Wagner of Statesboro
Mckenzie Wilcox of Statesboro
Audrey Williams of Pembroke
Emanuela Zackpah of Statesboro
Kylie Aldrich of Metter
Aidan Bragg of Millen
Margaux Brejo of Statesboro
Kenia Cantu of Statesboro
Jada Conley of Pembroke
Norris Grahame of Brooklet
Josie Israel of Sylvania
Makenzie Jernigan of Brooklet
Christopher Johnson of Sylvania
Geonna Lawrence of Pembroke
Caleb Lewis of Statesboro
Hailey Lytle of Portal
Zachary Mallard of Portal
Maddison Mitchell of Rocky Ford
Aspen Morgan of Claxton
Jennifer Myers of Ellabell
Anna Nessmith of Statesboro
Keal Sanchez of Statesboro
Sosi Sobaje of Statesboro
Jeffrey Yawn of Statesboro
Omofiwahan Abayomi of Statesboro
Camrey Alderman of Statesboro
Kyo Allende Muthe of Claxton
Ava Anderson of Metter
Kennedy Archie of Statesboro
Brenda Balladares of Metter
April Barnes of Statesboro
Sydney Blythe of Statesboro
Renecial Brewton of Statesboro
Aiden Brown of Statesboro
Bailey Bryson of Statesboro
Haleigh Chapman of Ellabell
Eric Coleman of Statesboro
Hayden Colson of Statesboro
William Colson of Statesboro
Shae Coursey of Ellabell
Noel Crosby of Statesboro
Jacob Dasher of Statesboro
Nathan Davis of Brooklet
Emmaline Deal of Statesboro
Lucas Diamond of Brooklet
Shelby Dinkins of Brooklet
Davis Doss of Sylvania
Elias Driggers of Statesboro
Sean Eggleston of Statesboro
Emmalea Ellison of Sylvania
Britany Eubank of Pembroke
Recia Evans of Statesboro
Piper Finley of Statesboro
Jackson Fries of Claxton
Kennedi Gibson of Metter
Ranita Goodhead of Statesboro
Brianna Hagan of Statesboro
Gerziya Haggray of Statesboro
Yolanda Harris of Statesboro
Valencia Houston of Statesboro
Kade Johnson of Millen
Mary-Lane Jones of Statesboro
Michael Jones of Ellabell
Abigail Kangeter of Pembroke
Madden Kent of Statesboro
Delanee Kidwell of Ellabell
Jeffrey Landing of Millen
Ambar Leal of Twin City
Christian Lucas of Statesboro
Matalyn Luke of Statesboro
Kathryn Martin of Statesboro
Alijah Moore of Statesboro
Megan Morris of Ellabell
Zamario Moxey of Statesboro
Cody Myers of Ellabell
Elizabeth Newham of Pembroke
Alexander Nunez of Statesboro
Kaila Nunnally of Statesboro
Kennedy Olliff of Statesboro
Lizbeth Pantoja Solis of Statesboro
Gavin Parker of Brooklet
Laura Pilz of Statesboro
Autumn Pittman of Brooklet
Samuel Poremba of Statesboro
Joseph Reddin of Register
Charles Rehberg of Twin City
Ashly Reyes of Brooklet
Natavus Robertson of Twin City
Meadow Robinson of Statesboro
Valeria Rodriguez of Statesboro
Sarah Rogers of Statesboro
Jacqueline Rubio Torres of Pembroke
Anna Silva-Vilchez of Statesboro
Zackary Simmons of Statesboro
Emily Smith of Ellabell
Jaidyn Smith of Statesboro
Noah Smith of Statesboro
Colson Snyder of Brooklet
Caroline Stearns-Squillante of Statesboro
Georgia Stuart of Sylvania
Kensley Sutton of Statesboro
Kaleigh Temple of Ellabell
Bo Thompson of Statesboro
Caleb Thompson of Statesboro
Ansley Turner of Metter
Alison Wagner of Statesboro
Avery Wallace of Millen
Johnathan Watson-Leveque of Statesboro
Clay Williams of Brooklet
Anna Willoughby of Twin City
Catherine Wilson of Brooklet
Landrie Winship of Statesboro
Ozdemir Zeybekogullari of Statesboro