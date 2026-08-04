‘Paros’ brings production studio downtown

Filmmaker and longtime Statesboro resident Justin Peay just opened Paros Studios — a full-service production studio at 24 Oak St. that specializes in videography, photography and editing.

While the company is widely recognized for its wedding films, Paros also produces commercials and branded content for businesses and organizations throughout the region, according to a release from the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority. The production space officially opened in May after construction began in late July 2025.

Peay has called Statesboro home since 1995. After attending Georgia Southern University, he built his life and career in the community. His experience in video production spans more than 21 years, including producing video content for a local church since 2005 and filming his first wedding in 2012.

Peay said opening Paros in downtown Statesboro was about more than finding a new location; it was about returning to the community that helped shape his business. After spending eight years working downtown, he said he grew to appreciate the area’s unique character, strong sense of community and walkability.

“I fell in love with the people and the environment downtown,” Peay said. “When I moved away, I realized how much I missed being part of that community.”

Filmmaker Justin Peay, third from right, just opened Paros Studios in downtown Statesboro. (Photo courtesy PAROS STUDIOS)

He believes the studio’s location offers the best of both worlds: close enough to downtown to remain connected to the community, while providing a quieter setting for productions and events.

The company’s name reflects its mission, Peay said.

“’Paros’ means ‘forever,’ which is a nod to the team’s commitment to creating timeless photos and films that clients will cherish for years to come,” he said.

One of the studio’s most distinctive features is its state-of-the-art cyclorama (“cyc”) wall, a seamless white backdrop that creates the illusion of an infinite space for photography and video.

Backed by a substantial investment in lighting equipment, the studio is designed to support various photo shoots, interviews, commercial productions and other creative projects. While the facility was built primarily as a production studio, Peay said he envisions it serving the broader community as well. The flexible space can accommodate meetings, special events and movie screenings, with the ability to transform the building for a variety of uses.

Guided by the motto “Every Frame Matters,” Paros films approximately 150 weddings each year while continuing to expand its commercial and creative offerings.

To learn more about Paros Films, visit their website at parosfilms.com.