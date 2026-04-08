Police Report - 8/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Reid Bacon, 22, Fayetteville – Public drunkenness, pedestrian in the roadway.

Rufus Gerarde Boyd, 37, Statesboro – Wanted out of Chatham County.

Terrance Jamal Brown, 37, Glennville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Mason Dale, Divine, 37, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Anna Cichole Girardeau, 35, Glennville – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Richard Jesse Jolley, 38, Ellabell – Stalking/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault/family violence.

Christian Andrew Lee, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, public drunkenness.

Joshua Nelson Revell, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Warren Scott, 34, Statesboro – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Statesboro Police Department

Megan Danielle Bowen, 17, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Vistoria Michelle Crawford, 49, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Travis Sherrell Gilmore, 18, Sylvania – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Corey Lee Golden, 29, Metter – Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

Wendell Deon Harvey, 61, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Steven Paul Sherman, 60, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, reckless driving.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jackson John Daniel Elseroad, 19, Statesboro – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Connor Allen Ferguson, 22, Milton – DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving.

Matthew Joseph Halik, 20, Statesboro – DUI under 21, improper left or right turn, no license on person.

Kasee Graham Lawson, 17, Midville – DUI under 21, driving without a license, instruction permits/graduated licensing and related restrictions, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Deondra Vernell Lewis, 34, Statesboro DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.

Raekwon Demontre Williams, 27, Columbus – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required, no insurance.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 40 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one rescue call and 30 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 33 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, three coroner calls and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; one rescue call and five medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Effingham County 911 – Two calls Friday, one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — Two calls Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Saturday.

Language Line — One call Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

Other agencies — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy