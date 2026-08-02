Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gator game day cheerleaders have won back-to-back state GISA championships while the competitive team placed third last year.

Helping to lead the way for both squads is senior Adylee Davis who not only excels in track and field and basketball, but in cheerleading as well. She was named a GIAA All-State cheerleader last year and was just announced as a 2026 finalist.

“It is undeniable that Adylee is an incredible athlete,” said game day coach Courtney Burnette. "Her stunting and tumbling skills are a major asset to our team, but what stands out most about her is a loving leadership that cannot be taught. She encourages and includes the underclassmen, and holds her teammates to a high standard by helping them believe in themselves.”

“Adylee is the definition of leading by example,” said competition coach Monica Pope. “Her energy is contagious, inspiring her teammates to give their best and strive to improve each day.

“Whether in practice or outside of it, she sets the standard through her work ethic, attitude, and commitment to making those around her better.”

“I try to bring positive energy and lead by example,” Davis said. “I’ve learned that being a leader isn’t just about what you say, it’s about showing up, working hard, and encouraging your teammates. Our season is off to a great start. We have great camaraderie, and we’ve worked hard all summer perfecting our stunts, improving our tumbling, and getting competition-ready.

“I’m especially excited about our routine this year because it really showcases our personalities and strengths. For game day, we’re coming off back-to-back state championships, and our goal is to make it a three-peat. We know it will take a lot of hard work, but this team is committed to doing everything we can to make it happen.”