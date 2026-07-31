Multiple Southeast Georgia defendants get sentences on firearms charges

Four Southeast Georgia residents received prison sentences earlier this week for the illegal sale of firearms, including two convicted felons in possession of ammunition or firearms.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentences imposed in U.S. District Court in Savannah were announced by Margaret E. “Meg” Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Jeremy Nicholas McLloyd, 34, of Douglas, was sentenced to 152 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. McLloyd was found in possession of ammunition during a November 2024 traffic stop in Chatham County.

Charles Edward Collins, 30, of Augusta, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and a $1,500 fine followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Collins was found to be in possession of a Ruger 10/22, .22 caliber rifle along with multiple rounds of ammunition in May 2025 during a traffic stop by Georgia State Patrol in Richmond County.

Raymond Gregory Myers, 57, and Iris Candace Young, 62, both of Hephzibah, were each sentenced to 26 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release after pleading guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license. From June 2021 to March 2023, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that Myers and Young were engaged in the business of the sale of firearms in Burke County without required federal licensing.

There is no parole in the federal system. Under federal law, it is prohibited for previously convicted felons to possess firearms or ammunition.

“The illegal possession or sale of firearms poses a significant risk to the public and will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Heap said. “Working together, our law enforcement partners and the ATF have effectively disrupted the illegal flow of firearms in our community.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Georgia State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation of these cases.