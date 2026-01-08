Police Report - 8/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Corey Dewann Cone, 23, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
April Lynn Gordon, 42, Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Tyvaccea Mykile Heard, 25, Statesboro – Tag lights required, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Phillip Brian Olliff, 60, Statesboro – In for court.
Robert Durrell Redding, 38, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Marykate Taylor, 25, Reidsville – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.
Amber Shanae Wells, 39, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Statesboro Police Department
April Harden Herrington, 44 Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.
Cameron Miles Randle, 26, Duluth – Theft by shoplifting.
Alexisa Suana Sampson, 26, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree/family violence.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(July 20-26)
Rural county intake — Eight adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.
City of Statesboro — One adult dog; two adult cats and one kitten.
Adopted — One adult dog and three puppies; two adult cats and three kittens.
Rescued — One puppy.
Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — 13 adult dogs (serious medical, aggression) and one puppy; one adult cat.
Fees collected — $390.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 35 calls Thursday.
Air Transport – One call Thursday.
Bulloch Animal Services – One call Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.
Georgia Power – One call Thursday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.
Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy