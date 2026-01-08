Police Report - 8/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Corey Dewann Cone, 23, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

April Lynn Gordon, 42, Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Tyvaccea Mykile Heard, 25, Statesboro – Tag lights required, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Phillip Brian Olliff, 60, Statesboro – In for court.

Robert Durrell Redding, 38, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Marykate Taylor, 25, Reidsville – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Amber Shanae Wells, 39, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Statesboro Police Department

April Harden Herrington, 44 Statesboro – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign.

Cameron Miles Randle, 26, Duluth – Theft by shoplifting.

Alexisa Suana Sampson, 26, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree/family violence.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(July 20-26)

Rural county intake — Eight adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — One adult dog and three puppies; two adult cats and three kittens.

Rescued — One puppy.

Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — 13 adult dogs (serious medical, aggression) and one puppy; one adult cat.

Fees collected — $390.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one coroner call and 27 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Bulloch Animal Services – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Georgia Power – One call Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy