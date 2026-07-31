Bulloch County banker Matthew Huling elected to Leadership GBA Board

Matthew “P.K.” Huling, president of Citizens Bank of the South in Bulloch County, was elected recently by his peers in South Georgia to serve a three-year term as a South Group representative on the Leadership Georgia Bankers Association Board of Directors.

According to a release from the Association, Leadership GBA “supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal levels.”

“P.K. brings extensive banking experience, strong leadership skills and a genuine commitment to serving his community,” said GBA Chairman Susan Moss, president and CEO of Planters and Citizens Bank in Camilla. “His perspective and experience will be valuable additions to the Leadership GBA Board.”

Huling has served as president of Citizens Bank of the South in Bulloch since August 2022. He joined the bank in 2017 after serving as assistant vice president and loan officer at The Claxton Bank. His experience includes consumer and commercial lending, SBA and construction financing, operations, branch management, risk management and banking technology.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Georgia Southern University in 2008 and is a graduate of the Georgia Banking School. He is also a Leadership Bulloch graduate and was named among the Statesboro Herald’s “20 Under 40.”

Huling serves on the boards of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau and Hearts and Hands Clinic.

The Georgia Bankers Association was founded in 1892 to help “support banks, provide effective government relations and offer education and professional development and revenue-enhancing products and services.”