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Thursday Open Houses set stage for first day of school Monday
Open House 2026
The parents of second-grader Molly Stephens, Lori and Brent Stephens share a laugh during Open House at Julia P. Bryant Elementary Thursday afternoon with second-grade teacher Stephanie Brunson. - photo by Jason Martin

Bulloch County Schools held Open Houses Thursday afternoon and evening at all district school campuses prior to the first day of classes for the 2026–27 school year on Monday, Aug. 3.

Some schools hosted separate open houses for new students in gateway years like pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade.

2026-27 Bulloch Schools calendar

  • First Day of School: Monday, August 3
  • Labor Day Holiday: Monday, September 7
  • Student Holiday/In-Service Day: Tuesday, September 8
  • Fall Break: Monday-Friday, October 19-23
  • Thanksgiving Holidays: Monday-Friday, Nov. 23-27
  • Semester Break/Winter Holidays: Monday, December 21 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2027
  • Student Holidays/In-Service: Monday and Tuesday, January 4 & 5, 2027
  • First Day of Second Semester for Students: Wednesday, January 6, 2027
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday: Monday, January 18
  • Winter Break: Monday-Friday, February 15-19
  • Student Holiday/In-Service: Monday, March 15
  • Spring Break: Monday-Friday, April 5-9
  • Last Day of School: Thursday, May 27
  • Post Planning: Friday, May 28
  • Weather Make-up Days October 19-20 (First Semester)
  • Weather Make-up Days April 5-6 (Second Semester)

Open House 2026
Waylon Brown, 12, left, meets with Langston Chapel Middle School 8th grade ELA teacher Dasha Rackley after visiting Sallie Zetterower Elementary School with mom Katie Gwinett and sister Ellie during Bulloch County Schools Open Houses on Thursday, July 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Open House 2026
Rico Forney, the Science and Social Studies fourth grade teacher at Julia P. Bryant Elementary, shows fourth grader Kingston Perry some of the books that will be used in the classroom and how they will be part of the curriculum during the school year during Open House Thursday at the school. - photo by Jason Martin

Open House 2026
New Langston Chapel Middle School principal Reginald Cordy greets rising 6th grader Joshua Hills, 11, during Open House on Thursday, July 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Open House 2026
Father Tobi Janitra, seated, looks at the schedule for his third-grade daughter Maddy Janitra Thursday during Open House at Julia P. Bryant Elementary, while Maddy’s brother Ambrose, an eighth grader at William James Middle, and Maddy’s homeroom teacher Mary Katherine Hill look on. - photo by Jason Martin

Open House 2026
Langston Chapel Middle School sixth grade math teacher Allison Dekle welcomes students and parents to the new school year during Open House on Thursday, July 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Open House 2026
Alexa Collyer with the Girl Scouts of America – Savannah Council helps Queen Hodges get her granddaughter, second-grader Lamani Hodges, get registered for Girl Scouts during Open House Thursday at Julia P. Bryant Elementary Thursday afternoon. - photo by Jason Martin

Open House 2026
Langston Chapel Middle School assistant principal Valyncia Wooten, left, helps student Khloe Major, 11, and mom Tierra find her schedule during Open House on Thursday, July 30. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff