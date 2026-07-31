Thursday Open Houses set stage for first day of school Monday

Bulloch County Schools held Open Houses Thursday afternoon and evening at all district school campuses prior to the first day of classes for the 2026–27 school year on Monday, Aug. 3.
Some schools hosted separate open houses for new students in gateway years like pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade.
2026-27 Bulloch Schools calendar
- First Day of School: Monday, August 3
- Labor Day Holiday: Monday, September 7
- Student Holiday/In-Service Day: Tuesday, September 8
- Fall Break: Monday-Friday, October 19-23
- Thanksgiving Holidays: Monday-Friday, Nov. 23-27
- Semester Break/Winter Holidays: Monday, December 21 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2027
- Student Holidays/In-Service: Monday and Tuesday, January 4 & 5, 2027
- First Day of Second Semester for Students: Wednesday, January 6, 2027
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday: Monday, January 18
- Winter Break: Monday-Friday, February 15-19
- Student Holiday/In-Service: Monday, March 15
- Spring Break: Monday-Friday, April 5-9
- Last Day of School: Thursday, May 27
- Post Planning: Friday, May 28
- Weather Make-up Days October 19-20 (First Semester)
- Weather Make-up Days April 5-6 (Second Semester)