EGRMC names its employees of the month for first half of 2026

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced six team members who were honored as Employees of the Month during the first half of 2026.

The team members – Jacob Turner (January), Nancy Radford (February), Tabatha Wigfall-Stewart (March), Ken Gardenhire (April), Dante Tolbert (May) and Tammie Williams (June) – each were selected for consistently demonstrating compassion, teamwork, professionalism and a commitment to providing exceptional care for patients and support for fellow employees.

January – Jacob Turner, DPT, Rehabilitation

Jacob Turner has quickly become a leader within the Rehabilitation Department since joining East Georgia Regional Medical Center as a new graduate physical therapist two years ago. He continually seeks opportunities to improve patient outcomes and departmental efficiency while helping lead orthopedic joint replacement education classes and working closely with surgical teams to promote early mobility following surgery. Turner also stepped forward to cross train and assist with outpatient rehabilitation during staffing transitions. Patients and coworkers alike praise his compassion, positivity and ability to motivate others.

Nancy Radford, center, and the EVS housekeeping and hospital leadership team members Nancy Radford is shown with team members from the EVS housekeeping and hospital leadership team. Radford is the hospital's Employee of the month for February.

February – Nancy Radford, Environmental Services

For six years, Nancy Radford has been a dependable and dedicated member of the Environ-mental Services team. Known for her positive attitude and outstanding work ethic, Nancy consistently goes above and beyond to ensure a clean, safe and welcoming environment for patients, visitors and staff. Her teammates describe her as loyal, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand, making her an invaluable part of the hospital family.

Tabatha Wigfall Stewart, center, is shown with team members from the hospital Quality Department and leadership team members. Stewart is the hospital's Employee of the month for March.

March – Tabatha Wigfall Stewart, LPN, Employee Health

As Employee Health Nurse Manager, Tabatha Wigfall-Stewart plays an important role in supporting the health and well being of East Georgia Regional Medical Center employees. She is often one of the first people new team members meet and is known for making everyone feel welcomed, respected and supported. Her servant’s heart, professionalism and encouraging attitude have created an environment where employees feel comfortable seeking guidance and assistance. In addition to leading Employee Health, Tabatha is continuing her education as she pursues her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

Ken Gardenhire center, is shown with team members from the Environmental Services team with hospital leadership. Gardenhire is the hospital's Employee of the month for April.

April – Ken Gardenhire, Environmental Services

Ken Gardenhire has earned the respect of his coworkers through his exceptional work ethic and willingness to help wherever needed. Whether staying late, coming in on scheduled days off or assisting teammates without hesitation, Ken consistently demonstrates dedication that extends well beyond his job responsibilities. His positive attitude and commitment to teamwork make him an outstanding representative of East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s values.

Dante Tolbert, center, is shown with members of the Med Surg-Telemetry team and hospital leadership. Tolbert is the hospital's Employee of the month for May.

May – Dante Tolbert, BSN, RN, Clinical Educator, Med/ Surg-Telemetry

Throughout her many years at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Dante Tolbert has served the organization in multiple roles while maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence. As a clinical educator, she proactively embraces new initiatives, supports staff education and approaches every responsibility with accountability and enthusiasm. Her positive attitude and dedication to helping others succeed have made a lasting impact across the organization.

Tammie Williams, center, is shown with East Georgia Gastroenterology team and hospital leadership. Williams is the hospital's Employee of the month for June.

June – Tammie Williams, Registered Medical Assistant and Clinic Supervisor, East Georgia Gastroenterology

With more than 32 years in healthcare, including 16 years with East Georgia Gastroenterology, Tammie Williams exemplifies compassionate, patient centered care. She consistently goes beyond expectations by taking extra time to educate patients, answer questions and ensure they feel comfortable before procedures. Her willingness to put others first extends beyond her clinical responsibilities, including recently assisting an elderly patient who accidentally locked his medications, oxygen and cane inside his vehicle. Her compassion, initiative and servant leadership embody East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s commitment to putting patients first.

“Each of these employees represents the very best of East Georgia Regional Medical Center,” said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer. “Whether caring directly for patients, supporting fellow employees or ensuring our hospital operates at the highest level, Jacob, Nancy, Tabatha, Ken, Dante and Tammie demonstrate the compassion, teamwork and dedication that define our culture. Their commitment to excellence helps us fulfill our mission of providing exceptional care to every patient, every time, always. We are grateful for their service and proud to recognize their outstanding contributions.”