Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are excited about the 2026 football season. Head coach Jason Anthony is optimistic about his team’s success and knows a lot of that will come down to the play in the trenches.

One player he is counting on defense and offense is senior lineman Jarred Maddox.

“Jarred has shown outstanding leadership qualities amongst the offensive line as well as in the weight room throughout the spring and summer,” Anthony said. “Balancing both his work schedule and football schedule shows a unique quality that few athletes have, as Jarred hasn’t missed a day of work on and off the field.

"He is a returning three-year starter who has earned the right to carry himself as an overall leader of our team moving forward into this upcoming season. When I think of Jarred, I think of a blue-collar worker that takes care of his business at all times. I look forward to him having a solid showing this season.”

“As a senior, I feel like my role on the team is to lead by example and do whatever I can to help us win,” Maddox said. “Playing on both the offensive and defensive line, I try to bring energy every day, work hard, and be someone my teammates can count on. Our summer has gone really well.

"We’ve worked hard in the weight room and at practice, and I think we’ve gotten a lot closer as a team. I think our biggest strengths this season will be our toughness, chemistry, and effort. We have a lot of guys who are willing to do whatever it takes for each other, and I think that’s going to help us compete every week.”