Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

June 10

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express – Base of Operation, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed deli ham, sausage and steak cold-holding with internal temperatures above 41 degrees F. Drawer cooler under cooktop should be turned down to cooler temperature. May also use lids on items that are used less frequently. Corrected on-site; out of temp foods discarded. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Eagle's Nest, 225 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Flaco's House Taqueria Mexicana, 701 Piedmont Loop Suite 100

▲ Score: 91

Observed queso hot-holding with internal temperature of 105 degrees F at 12:05 p.m. Queso was holding in hot well that was dry. Corrected on-site; queso was reheated to 171 degrees F by 12:22. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Home 2 Suites, 1576 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal drink stored near food items. Observed personal drink without lid and straw. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Locos Grill & Pub, 91 Briarwood Lane

▲ Score: 90

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Observed grime on can opener blade. Corrected on-site. Ask HD about this: Can opener blade was cleaned and sanitized. All food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed brown stagnant water in bottom of bar reach-in cooler. Clean. Observed wall not in good repair near dish washer. Repair. Observed broken seal allowing light into facility at back door. Repair seal to prevent pest intrusion. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 94

Observed egg rolls and cheese dip not dated for 7-day discard date. Date all foods kept over 24 hours. Observed bowl used as scoop in rice cooker. All scoops must have a handle and be stored with handle in upward position. Observed utensils stored in rusted cans. Discard rusted cans. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Red Claw Juicy Seafood, 581 Northside Drive East Suite 117

▲ Score: 93

Observed bar hand-washing station without soap. Hand-washing station shall always be stocked with soap and paper towels. Observed potatoes cooling with tight-fitting wrapping collecting condensation. Partially uncover foods to cool properly. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Tasty Crave, 200 Lanier Drive Suite 3

▲ Score: 99

Observed floors not in good repair by/under 3-compartment sink. Repair. Inspector: Konadu.

June 11

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Observed ice scoop stored in contact with ice. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed bucket stored in prep sink. Observed damaged floor tiles around ice machine. Inspector: Thomas.

June 12

➤ Lucille's Southern Sunday, 107 East Parrish Street Score

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Konadu.

➤ The Pour House Pub, 25 West Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed expired discard dates on food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Vino 1910 Wine Bar, LLC, 22 West Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container when not in use. Inspector: Thomas.

June 15

➤ Blend n' Brew, 62 East Main Street Suite 1002

▲ Score: 96

Observed chemicals stored next to utensils on a rack. Corrected on-site; chemicals removed. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Cook Out Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 83

Observed personal drinks stored above food items/food contact surfaces. Observed potentially-hazardous food items without the proper discard times and not discarded at the proper time. Observed floor tiles missing. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Observed fly strips hanging near food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed buildup on filters in hood. Inspector: Thomas.

June 16

➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drinks storObserved multiple potentially-hazardous foods cold-holding with internal temperatures above 41 degrees F. Containers are filled too high for cooler to keep them cool. When "flipping" the cooler, use pre-filled and chilled containers rather than filling with warm containers and working an extended time with the cooler open. Discard out-of-temp potentially-hazardous foods: chicken, boiled eggs, cut tomatoes, lasagna. Observed damaged ceiling tiles in food/dishware storage room and leak dripping into bucket. Fix whatever is leaking and then replace ceiling tiles. Correct by 06/23. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Popeyes II, 23886 East Highway 80

▲ Score: 96

Observed personal drinks stored near food items. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Ruby Tuesday #3191, 195 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 97

Observed tomatoes improperly cooling after prep. Corrected on-site; person in charge moved tomatoes to walk-in cooler to cool. Inspector: Konadu.

June 17

➤ Aura Cocktails & Tapas, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed raw wood around doorway in prep area. Seal wood. Observed fly activity in bar storage area. Person in charge states facility has ordered an air curtain for back door. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Azul Tex-Mex Express Mobile, 608 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods in base of operation holding with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp foods discarded. Observed food debris under cooking equipment. Clean vent hood filters. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Happy Wok Asian Buffet, 26 Independence Way

▲ Score: 83

Observed used single-use gloves carefully removed and placed on cutting board at sushi station for later use. Gloves are to be put on after first washing hands and used only once and discarded. Corrected on-site; gloves discarded. Observed partially-consumed employee drink without lid/straw stored improperly in walk-in cooler next to and above food. Employees' drinks must have lid and straw and be stored in a place that prevents contamination of food and food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on food contact surfaces. Once used, wet cloths must be fully submerged in sanitizing solution. Corrected on-site. Observed employee items – hat, apron, new shoes, etc. – stored on shelving in dry storage room. Employees' items must be stored separately from food, single-service items, dishware, etc. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Jim n' Nick's Community BBQ, 24106 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed tomatoes and melons in prep-top cooler cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out-of-temp foods discarded. Use deeper pans and fill half-way for items you have trouble keeping cool. It is also possible to use the lids on these items as well. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed potatoes hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Containers filled too high for hot-holding. Corrected on-site; items discarded. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Little Caesars #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on equipment, shelves, tables, etc., throughout the facility. Inspector: Konadu.

➤ Pizza Hut, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 83

Observed food items stored uncovered in walk-in cooler. Observed pizza toppings held at above 41 degrees F. Observed unlabeled oil in bottles. Observed buildup and food debris in reach-in cooler, freezers and dough proofer. Observed severe food debris and buildup in dishwasher. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Wingstop, 582 Brannen Street Suite C

▲ Score: 96