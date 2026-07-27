Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Statesboro High athletics hope to have a lot to cheer about this season. The Statesboro competitive cheer team hopes to build on the success they had last year, finishing second in the region and 12th overall in Class-AAAAA. Head coach Kendall Baker is looking to sophomore Rayauna Hall to provide a spark for the team this year.

“Rayauna is the kind of athlete every coach hopes to have on their team,” Baker said. “She consistently shows up to practice with a positive attitude, good energy, and a willingness to work hard. No matter what is asked of her, she never complains and gives her best effort. She is also one of the first to encourage her teammates, offering support when they are struggling and celebrating them when they succeed.

"She may not always be the loudest leader in the room but she leads by example every day. She brings a smile and positive presence to the team, and when it is time to perform, she knows how to turn it on and deliver a great performance. She is also a strong student who works hard in the classroom and understands the importance of balancing academics and athletics.”

“My role is to give constructive criticism kindly, be the lively one in the group, to come ready to learn, practice, and have a good attitude,” Hall said. “I’ve been working on my leadership skills, new tumbling, and being loud and tight. I feel like the team this year has really improved from what we came from last year.

"We have already started doing stunt throughs and hitting everything which is great. One of our biggest strengths is our teamwork and how we get through difficult situations and bounce back even better.”