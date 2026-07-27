Rev. John Bressler - Our gifts can feed the world

Everyone knows about rainy days – and we sure have been getting our share – although I don't just mean those that contain precipitation, the wet stuff.

I mean the days when the water pump in the car goes bad; when the tuition must be paid or our kids will have to leave school in disgrace; when the dentist tells you that your gums are great, but your teeth gotta go; when the IRS has made a mistake on your return and you must pay back your refund and have to pay a penalty as well; when the dog bites a policeman and when your underwear has been in use so long that it looks like you are wearing Saran Wrap. You know what's coming next.

Some folks seem to drift through those times with not much more than a feeling of inconvenience. They're prepared. Others of us are always catching up.

What do we do? The 15th chapter of Romans tells us that a church was having a very bad time. Not many details, but it had little external support and just in time, the apostle Paul wrote that he would be there soon with the needed help. Those early churches were very small and wanted to be able to help the poor and donated what they could. Acts 2 tells us, "And all who believed were together and had all things in common. They sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need."

Let's back up just a tad and be reminded that those early believers assumed that Christ was returning immediately – if not very soon – and why need all those earthly possessions? Even Paul anticipated an immediate return, but also wrote to all those churches that they could not sit around and wait, doing nothing, and must keep busy doing the Lord's work. What were they expected to do?

"On the first day of every week, each of you is to put something aside and store it up, so that contributions for my work will be available when I come."

It is hard to believe that in this century, so far removed from Paul's time, that we can still point to our world that there are people just as destitute, just as dependent and just as needy as those from so long ago. Deuteronomy says, "For the poor will never cease out of the land, therefore I command you that you shall open wide your hand to the needy and to the poor in the land." And they are still with us.

Where does our country look for help? Our government, because it is wealthy, capable, knowledgeable and ready. A recent study tells us that nearly 60 million live below the poverty line and yet the government has reduced funding for housing and food assistance. Bear with me, but I cannot reasonably understand how we can tolerate updating governmental projects while people go hungry, homeless, uninsured and helpless.

We, who pay our taxes, give knowing that those taxes will give us great things in return. Not so much for just our family, but for all those families who need all the help they can get. Our country, and our world, can be living a new life!

Think of our gifts. When we receive a gift, we can give a gift in return and we all prosper. I believe that we who are able – and I include our government in the process – are expected, responsible and privileged to be the gift givers.

If five loaves and two fish could feed a multitude, our gifts can feed the world.

God is the Gift Giver.

Thanks, God!