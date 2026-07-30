Police Report - 7/31/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Katherine Alaine Rockwell, 32, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Jamarel Marcese Sanders, 38, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Brianna Lachelle Batten, 31, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.
Katherine Danielle Davis, 36, Claxton – Theft by taking/felony, theft by conversion/felony, wanted from Georgetown County, SC Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Brandon Estrada, 34, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Trevor Dreu Harris, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.
Statesboro Police Department
Tabatha Lynn Hensley, 43, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield when turning left.
Tybee Ja’Marcus Oliver, 18, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.
Christian Elisha Brooks, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Victor Lamonta Ingram, 52, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Claude Daniel Morse, 55, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence.
James Edward Thomas, 35, Glennville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 39 calls Tuesday; 51 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 34 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 45 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.
Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.
Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy