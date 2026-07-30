Police Report - 7/31/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Katherine Alaine Rockwell, 32, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Jamarel Marcese Sanders, 38, Millen – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Brianna Lachelle Batten, 31, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Katherine Danielle Davis, 36, Claxton – Theft by taking/felony, theft by conversion/felony, wanted from Georgetown County, SC Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Brandon Estrada, 34, Vidalia – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Trevor Dreu Harris, 28, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Statesboro Police Department

Tabatha Lynn Hensley, 43, Metter – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to yield when turning left.

Tybee Ja’Marcus Oliver, 18, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Christian Elisha Brooks, 27, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Victor Lamonta Ingram, 52, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Claude Daniel Morse, 55, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass/family violence.

James Edward Thomas, 35, Glennville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 39 calls Tuesday; 51 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call and 34 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and 45 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 39 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy