14 OTC students receive Medical Assisting Pins

Ogeechee Technical College honored its Summer 2026 Medical Assisting graduates during a heartfelt pinning ceremony held July 20 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Building Auditorium.

The event, attended by family, friends, faculty and staff, recognized the students’ dedication, professionalism and commitment to entering the healthcare field.

During the ceremony, each graduate received a custom Medical Assisting pin, symbolizing their entry into the profession and their readiness to serve.

Faculty members Michelle Odom and Mallorie Morris commended the graduates for their dedication and commitment to completing the program.

“As they move into the next chapter of their careers, our graduates are well prepared to serve their patients and our community well,” said Odom, who is the Medical Assisting Program director at OTC. “There is nothing more fulfilling for an instructor to see your students take what they’ve learned an apply it in a real-world setting, we are excited to see all they accomplish in the healthcare field.”

In addition to receiving their pins, the graduates recited the Medical Assisting Creed, affirming their commitment to ethical standards and high-quality patient care. The graduates of OTC’s Medical Assisting program are now prepared to enter the workforce in physicians’ offices, clinics, and a variety of other ambulatory healthcare environments.

There were 14 graduates pinned in this year’s ceremony:

Raygan Buchanan

Rosajah Clinton

Vanessa Dajui

Zoe Felker

Clair Hoffman

Garyn Howard

Aazariyah Mann

Deshana Mikell

Alissa Porter

Jasmine Slater

Leah Smith

Maddison Sousa

Chazvekia Stanford

Shacavia Wigfall

To learn more about the Medical Assisting program at OTC, go to www.ogeecheetech.edu/MAST.