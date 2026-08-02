11 Ogeechee Technical College students receive Dental Assisting Pins

Eleven students in Ogeechee Technical College’s Dental Assisting program received their pins during the program’s annual pinning ceremony, July 23 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

Program Director Yvonne Jenkins reflected on her years of preparing graduates to enter the workforce and the significance of this year’s class.

“I am always proud of our graduates, but this class is especially meaningful to me because it is the 25th class I have had the privilege of seeing complete this program,” Jenkins said. “They have not only worked incredibly hard, but they have also supported and encouraged one another every step of the way. Their dedication and teamwork have truly distinguished them.”

The ceremony highlighted the accomplishments of both current students and program alumni. The keynote address was delivered by Madison Davis, C.D.A., a surgical assistant with East Georgia Oral and Facial Surgery and a 2022 honor graduate of the Dental Assisting program. Davis is also the newest member of the program’s advisory committee.

Graduating student Hannah Bradley, president of the Dental Assisting Club and a featured student in OTC’s episode of The College Tour, also addressed her classmates. During her time in the program, Bradley was named a Hinman Scholar and selected as a finalist for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for each of them,” Jenkins said. “I take great pride in knowing that when I send future classes into local dental offices to complete their clinical hours, these graduates will be there serving as dental healthcare professionals, mentors, and role models for the next generation of students.”

2026 Dental Assisting Pin Recipients:

Gabrielle Bartholomew

Hannah Bradley

Kaylee Cail

Aniya Campbell

Gracie Daniel

Raven Gladin

Jennifer Hinojosa

Kimberly Pesina

Lesly Robles

Amya Rovira

Quinten Texidor

To learn more about the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Tech, go to www.ogeecheetech.edu/DENA.