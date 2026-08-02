Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Panthers have missed the state playoffs the past two seasons. The Panthers won a region title in 2023 and coach Jason McEachin is hopeful the Panthers can get back to the state this year.

Portal returns some key players from last year and McEachin will be looking to seniors like Jason Crawford to help pave the way for success in 2026.

“Jason is a quiet leader and always does things the right way,” McEachin said. “He gives great effort and had perfect attendance all summer at all of our work out sessions. He has started on both sides of the ball since his sophomore season and thrown in some special teams too. We are sure with everything he has done that he is ready to have a great year for us.

“He leads by example and he is going to have some big plays for us this year on offense, defense and special teams as one of our return specialists.”

Crawford won’t be spending much time on the sidelines this fall as he will be playing a big role for the Panthers on offense, defense and special teams.

"I really don’t mind not coming off the field, in fact I kind of like it even though it can be tiring,” Crawford said. “I feel like my role on the team is to help my teammates out in any way I can. On offense I play slot and I will be trying my best to pick up a first down or block when I’m needed.

“On defense I have to try and lock down the receivers and come up and make tackles when I need to and on special teams, I know I need to field the ball cleanly and try and make big plays when I can. I feel like we have plenty of strengths on the team with a lot of playmakers on offense and some size up front on offense and defense. I try and lead by example any time I can and try and help the younger players come along."