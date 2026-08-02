Rev. John Bressler - Making the choice to be part of God's plan

How can you tell if a car is a lemon or not? Certainly not by the price tag, looks, advertisements or kicking the tires. After you have driven it a couple of thousand miles, you can get a pretty good idea, but who wants to take a chance like that when it sets us back thousands of bucks and a pot full of high interest payments?

Only time will tell, as they say. All we are asking for is a tad of "now' rather than "later."

What would all of us do if we knew what was going to happen this day, or even further down the pike? What if we knew who we were to marry, what our career would ultimately be, where we would live, our happy as well as our tragic moments and even when, where and how we would die? Would that be a blessing or a curse? Let's face it. It would be neat to know what could happen tomorrow, so we could either get up with a smile or take a sleeping pill and wait until the day is done. We do not like to take chances. We don't want to know what we should have said. We don't want to be Monday morning quarterbacks.

Since we don't have Harry Potter magic, we use the next best thing, our horoscope or the National Enquirer with gossip, crime, scandals or UFOs.

Hang on just a minute. The Bible explicitly forbids horoscopes, astrology or any form of divination. That means I can't say, "Well, I'm a Gemini and we're witty, talented, intelligent, great conversationalists and humble. Who can argue with that?"

So you flip a coin, two out of three if necessary; cross your fingers, have your palm read every six months. Why is this wrong?

I am reminded that Moses had to struggle with a bunch of loosely-connected folks and drag them through the desert and mold them into a nation. He had to support them with this insane idea of, "Is all this wandering worth it? We left the security of Egypt for a dream, forsake our religion and now trust only one God. And plenty to eat and lots of beer. (Check out the beer drinking by those who built pyramids. Turning from polytheism was not easy because the worshippers could trust in many gods when times were tough. And by the way, those gods could be counted on with the right sacrifices, monetary gifts or celebrations.

Now here is the great question. "Who wants to trust in a God that won't tell us what is going on, who allows us to do dumb things, who won't give us everything we want, who lets us learn by our mistakes and permits life to be so chancy, risky and scary?"

Besides, if our God is truly loving, He will surely smile at our silly superstitions, chuckle at our attempts to know the future and merely look away. All we ask for is just a few clues as to what is around the corner, the right time to play the slots, have the right lucky number because once we hit the jackpot, we'll not do it anymore.

Now here is the great problem. We either worship the One God or the gods of the world. The first commandment is explicit, "You shall have no other gods before Me! You will not put your trust in money, the Republicans or Democrats, or bow down before the internet, or the prophecy of Nostradamus – whose predictions were unintelligible and not accurate at all – and the list goes on and on. You will only trust in Me and My Son, Jesus Christ, who will teach you how to live and how to die and what a life of trust really means."

Here's our future. Our future depends upon whether we do or do not choose to be part of God's plan. Those who refuse can certainly know their future, a future outside the presence of God. And those who choose know their future. It will be out of this world!

Thanks, God!