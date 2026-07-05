Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Portal head coach Nicole Newton has been able to get the Panthers to the state playoffs in two of her first three seasons. After missing out last year, Newton has had her team working hard over the summer in order to get back to the big dance. \

Helping to lead the way this summer has been rising junior Rebie Grace Pylant.

“Rebie Grace has had a good summer for us,” said Newton. “She is an upcoming junior and after some injuries left us short-handed last season, she was called on to take on more responsibility on the offensive side of the ball. This summer she has had to make an adjustment to not having to have the ball in her hands as much and she can focus on other aspects of our offense.”

“The summer has been a good growing season for the team,” Pylant said. “We have been able to take the time to go over many fundamentals that are necessary before we reach the regular season.

“We have many younger girls joining us, so it was an opportunity to grow the team’s relationship with one another. My role is to be an example by working hard, executing what our coaches say and being a leader on and off the court. We have a lot of room to grow and I am excited to see us continue this growth during the season.”