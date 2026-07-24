Annual SHE Women’s Expo set for Aug. 15

An educational and fun event promises prizes and lots of information to help shape a healthy lifestyle during the eighth SHE Women’s Expo on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Set for 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College, the Aug. 15 SHE Women’s Expo brings together local health, fitness and beauty professionals and area businesses to offer free samples, demonstrations, makeovers, health information and more, said Jan Melton, the Statesboro Herald’s advertising director, who helps organize the event.

The SHE Women’s Expo is presented and hosted by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care and The DRIPBaR. The event is free and open to the public, she said.

The Statesboro Herald organizes the Expo as a collaboration of individuals, agencies and businesses in the community. In addition to the title sponsors, other supporters include Silver sponsors East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Elevate with Ogeechee Health and Bronze sponsors Savannah Age Management, Wall Orthodontics and Southeast Medical Group.

About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, are scheduled to showcase products, offer information, contests and links to other resources, Melton said.

During the event, the DRIPBaR will offer to attendees of the SHE Expo: