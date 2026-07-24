Annual SHE Women’s Expo set for Aug. 15

An educational and fun event promises prizes and lots of information to help shape a healthy lifestyle during the eighth SHE Women’s Expo on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Set for 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College, the Aug. 15 SHE Women’s Expo brings together local health, fitness and beauty professionals and area businesses to offer free samples, demonstrations, makeovers, health information and more, said Jan Melton, the Statesboro Herald’s advertising director, who helps organize the event.
The SHE Women’s Expo is presented and hosted by the Statesboro Herald, with title sponsors Statesboro Urgent Care and The DRIPBaR. The event is free and open to the public, she said.
The Statesboro Herald organizes the Expo as a collaboration of individuals, agencies and businesses in the community. In addition to the title sponsors, other supporters include Silver sponsors East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Elevate with Ogeechee Health and Bronze sponsors Savannah Age Management, Wall Orthodontics and Southeast Medical Group.
About 70 exhibitors, including local medical professionals, health care companies, beauty specialists and others, are scheduled to showcase products, offer information, contests and links to other resources, Melton said.
During the event, the DRIPBaR will offer to attendees of the SHE Expo:
- 20% off any Vitamin Quick Shots: Supercharged, Glowing, Detoxed, Strong, Lean or Vitalized
- $99 Glutathione LifeStyle Drip
- $99 Soother LifeStyle Drip
- Free consultations with Sreevalli Dega, MD for any new customers purchasing a drip or scheduling a future drip at the Expo.
Also, Statesboro Urgent Care and the DRIPBaR will offer a Wellness Wisdom Session in the Oak Room conference room inside The Venues around 10 a.m. to explain their services and answer any health-related questions.
“There will be a lot of local experts on hand to field questions and offer ways to live a healthier lifestyle,” said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. “We appreciate the support of all our sponsors in presenting this important health education event in our community. Please come out and take advantage of a wealth of healthy living information.”
The expo is designed to “empower women to make better decisions about wellness, lifestyle and beauty” and to encourage women to “keep health a priority,” Melton said.
PJ’s Coffee will be at the venue for attendees to enjoy their unique coffees and other beverages. They also will have breakfast and other sandwiches and snacks available.
For more information on the SHE Women’s Expo, visit www.shewomensexpo.com or send an email to shewomensexpo@gmail.com.