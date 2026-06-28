Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devil basketball team is busy trying to get in as many games as possible this summer to get ready for the upcoming season. The team lost one key senior off last year’s squad but returns the other four starters, including rising junior Kevin Sello, who has impressed him on and off the floor.

“Kevin has really turned into a leader on this team,” former coach Keith LeGree said. “He is a great scorer and shooter and we are counting on his scoring this year as he has led us over the summer. What has impressed me the most is his leadership.

“He is participating in football and basketball this summer and even when he can’t play, he is here to help cheer on his teammates and is a coach when he is on and off the floor.”

“I just felt like I had to step up as a leader this year,” Sello said. “I think that is something we have been missing and I think that now that I have been here a couple years it's time for me to take more of a vocal role.

“I think we have a lot of talent and we are really good at ball handling and driving to the basket. We are doing a good job of getting better this summer.”