Lady Gators getting summer reps on the court

Many high school basketball teams are busy over the summer trying to build team chemistry and prepare for the upcoming season. Bulloch Academy Lady Gator head coach Paul Webb lost six seniors off last year’s squad but likes what he has seen from his youngsters so far this summer.

“We are in our third week of summer training,” Webb said. “We spent seven straight days just practicing and then hosted a jamboree here. We had four teams here and won both games. We then went up to Macon for a team camp and played three games, all of which we won. This week we hosted a jamboree and we were able to win three games and lost one close one to ECI. Later this week we head to Georgia Southern for their team camp and we are eager to meet coach Heather Macy.”

Webb feels the Gators' successful summer has been a big part the team buying into the system as well as some talented youngsters making big progress.

“We lost six seniors including four starters so we are basically starting over,” Webb said. “This group works hard and has responded well. It can be a battle to get some players up here during the summer, but this group has been here without fail and are eager to learn and get better.”

Webb has seen big steps forward from senior Emery Lynn as well as fellow seniors Adylee Davis and Anna Hays Polk. They have also gotten better thanks to Pinewood transfer Ada Grace Hendrix and freshman Stella Newman.

“We don’t have a lot of size but Adylee Davis and Anna Hays Polk have both gotten better and are working hard,” Webb said. “Emery Lynn has really stepped up as a leader and our top scorer and I like what I have seen from Ada Grace Hendrix and Stella Newman as far as being playmakers who can handle the ball and distribute it as well. If we continue our improvement I am expecting big things from this group this season.”