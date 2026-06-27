Georgia Southern football holds annual prospect camp

Summer may be a time off for many people but for coaches it’s always a busy time. For Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, his summer is busy running around the Southeast looking for future Eagles. Recently he didn’t have to look far, as Paulson Stadium was the site for their annual prospect camp.

“We had a lot of teams here for our seven-on-seven camp and this week nearly 500 high school student athletes are here for our prospect camp,” Helton said. “It is a great opportunity for our coaches to evaluate kids as well as teaching fundamentals and techniques.

"A lot of our current players came through this camp over the years and it’s great to see how this camp has grown from just over 100 players to nearly 500.”

Helton is entering his fifth season as Georgia Southern head coach and feels that stability and his success has helped spread the word about the camps.

“I think there is a lot of respect to come out of this camp because I think the high school coaches know when they bring their kids here, they are going to be coached well and bring home fundamentals and techniques,” Helton said. “They also know their kids will get evaluated and many of them may be right here on this field playing for us.”

While it is a busy time for the coaching staff for recruiting, it is also an important time for the Eagle players trying to make strides during the summer.

“We have started the summer cycle as we have eight weeks during June and July to work with our kids,” Helton said. “They are going through strength and conditioning as well as walk throughs and meetings as we advance towards training camp. It is also a time for us to go to camps and recruit.

"It’s an exciting time and a busy time as the butterflies start building with the thought of preseason camp quickly approaching.”