Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gator basketball advanced to the state playoffs last season but made an early exit.

Head coach Paul Webb lost six seniors off last year’s squad, but he believes the Gators should still be able to make it back to the state playoffs. One reason for his optimism is he returns three rising seniors, including guard Emery Lynn.

“Emery is a great leader and always does things the right way,” Webb said. “She is also an outstanding student. I think her role will be a little different this year. She is probably our best outside shooter and we will be counting on her more as a scorer.

She can handle the ball well and does a great job of handling the offense and has stepped up along with our other two seniors as a real leader.”

“Summer has been going really well,” Lynn said. “We have been winning and our team chemistry is really coming along. I like the way we are moving the ball around and finding the open player. We don’t have a lot of post players but our guards are strong and we play hard on offense and defense.

“Being a senior, I feel like I have to step up as a leader and help the younger players out along with my other two senior teammates. We are really looking forward to the upcoming season and the rest of the summer.”