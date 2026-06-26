Police Report - 6/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Charlotte Michelle Aldrich, 55, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Travis Jamine Moore, 25, Leesburg, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Tamara Jane Olliff, 36, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.
Wendasiah Nykeria Walker, 22, Girard – Bench warrant/felony.
Jacob Perry Williams, 30, Ellabell – Wanted person from Columbia County.
Statesboro Police Department
Tomika Benton, 53, Rocky Ford – Wanted by Chatham County.
Michael Peyton Rodenberry, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Savannah Elizabeth Shaw, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Savanna Rose Stapleton, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Tyquawn Moquez Fields, 21, Savannah – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs.
James Edward Parrish, 44, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, parole violation, DUI less safe alcohol, habitual violator.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(June 8-14)
Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and eight puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.
City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.
Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.
Rescued — One adult cat and two kittens.
Reclaimed — None.
Died at shelter — One puppy.
Euthanized — One adult cat.
Fees collected — $690.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 35 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – 13 medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy