Police Report - 6/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Charlotte Michelle Aldrich, 55, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Travis Jamine Moore, 25, Leesburg, Fla. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tamara Jane Olliff, 36, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies.

Wendasiah Nykeria Walker, 22, Girard – Bench warrant/felony.

Jacob Perry Williams, 30, Ellabell – Wanted person from Columbia County.

Statesboro Police Department

Tomika Benton, 53, Rocky Ford – Wanted by Chatham County.

Michael Peyton Rodenberry, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Savannah Elizabeth Shaw, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Savanna Rose Stapleton, 21, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Tyquawn Moquez Fields, 21, Savannah – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs.

James Edward Parrish, 44, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, parole violation, DUI less safe alcohol, habitual violator.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 8-14)

Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and eight puppies; two adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs; three kittens.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and nine kittens.

Rescued — One adult cat and two kittens.

Reclaimed — None.

Died at shelter — One puppy.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $690.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 23 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 35 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 13 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Six calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy