Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils are coming off a frustrating season in which they missed the state playoffs.

Head coach Marty Holder is busy trying to get the team plenty of games over the summer and one player who has helped them to some pretty impressive wins is rising senior Makiyah Strickland.

Strickland is returning after missing the last two seasons with various injuries.

“She's an amazing player who we saw potential in even her freshman year,” Holder said. “She actually started as a freshman because we saw the potential. She had an ACL tear and battled concussions for another season but she’s been in the gym stretching and working hard.

“I believe that she's going to have an amazing senior year because of the work that she's put in. Even while she was out, she never missed a practice or a game. She's a big reason why we're having some, a lot of the success we're having right now.”

“Coming off the injury has definitely been challenging,” Strickland said. “It taught me patience and discipline. Competing this summer has helped my confidence and to get back into game shape. I feel like I can bring leadership, energy, and a strong work ethic to the team.

“My family and teammates have been a huge support system. They kept encouraging me when things got tough and helped me stay positive throughout rehab. My goal for the rest of the summer is to keep improving, stay healthy and continue building confidence. Going into next season, I expect to be a key contributor for my team and help us compete at a high level.”