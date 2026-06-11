Lady Devils working hard in the summer

Many high school basketball programs throughout the country spend the summer trying to improve and build team chemistry. For the Statesboro Lady Blue Devils head coach Marty Holder is hoping to get the Blue Devils back to the state playoffs after missing out last year. Holder returns a few key players off last year’s squad and recently held their sixth annual Summer Heat classic, a team camp to get his squad some experience as well as teams in the area.

“We have a lot of local teams here this year,” Holder said. “This gives them a chance to get plenty of games without having to drive all the way to Macon or Atlanta. Each team gets a minimum of three games and there is a lot of good competition and comradery. It also gives us coaches a chance to fellowship and bounce things off each other.”

Trying to mix in some of his younger players along with some of the returning players a team camp with plenty of games is the perfect chance to get the team plenty of chances to bond and gain experience.

“Right now, I have some freshman playing with the varsity,” Holder said. “We are learning who we are. Last year was a struggle and right now we are much farther ahead than we were at this time last year. We went 3-0 at Swainsboro and we won a couple here and lost one by two-points to Screven County. I’m excited about where we are and where I feel like we can go.”

One of the freshmen Holder is working with his starters is his own daughter Taylor.