Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro football team is coming off their most successful season in more than 10 years.

For the 2026 season, the Blue Devils return only a handful of players on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Matt Dobson is counting on those few returnees to provide some leadership and help the younger players along. Among the players he is hoping will step up is defensive back Caleb Scroggins.

“Caleb had a tremendous spring and is having a great start to summer,” Dobson said. “He is a guy who started a couple games last year and played in quite a few big moments for us last season. This year he has taken on more of a leadership role in the secondary playing safety for us.

“Caleb is a great student in school and that carries over to the field where he is a smart football player, which is so beneficial at a critical position like safety.”

“Spring went great and I think we found out where everyone fits on the team.” Scroggins said. “I think everyone has found their strengths and weaknesses for their positions. This summer we are practicing to help get everyone on the same page which is going great. It seems like we have found our offense and defense all together now and we are just practicing the rest of the summer out to dominate. Our strength on the defense right now is coverage.

“We seem to get better and better at it and on offense our strength right now is the passing game. Our offense has quickly adjusted and dominated the passing game, which in return has helped our defense figure out how to cover and adjust to different things. As coach says iron sharpens iron.”