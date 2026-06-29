Calendar0630 2026

Today

ä BABY ART Time will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT PATRIOTIC Wreath Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity: All About Dinos Craft. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER STORY & Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Paper Lanterns Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä STAR SPANGLED Teen Craft Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Club will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. Activity: make a starry banner. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR WIND Chimes Activity will be held July 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet July 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet July 7 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held July 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT POUR, Set & Create Activity will be held July 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER SENSORY Time will be held July 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ DINO Craft Activity to make pterodactyl string puppets will be held July 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN AIR Dry Clay Dinos Activity will be held July 9 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DINO TRIVIA will be held July 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY DINO Jewelry Making Activity will be held July 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR VINTAGE Letters Activity will be held July 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY MUSIC Time will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT POP-Up Silhouettes Activity will be held July 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FAMILY DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held on Fridays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.