Healthy Boro sets session on addiction recovery

Healthy Boro, a subcommittee of Statesboro's One Boro Commission, will host the next event in its 2026 "A Healthier Boro Discussion Series" on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at 62 East Main St. in Statesboro.

The session, titled "Hope, Healing, and Harm Reduction: Recovery in Statesboro and Beyond," will be led by featured speaker Catherine Tootle, executive director of Freedom Through Recovery. The event will bring together community members to explore local approaches to addiction recovery, harm reduction strategies and the resources available to individuals and families to assist with recovery in Southeast Georgia.

Tootle brings both lived recovery experience and professional expertise to Freedom Through Recovery, a Statesboro-based nonprofit and safe space where individuals can connect with others pursuing a life free from substance use. Tootle also is a certified Recovery Coach through the CARES program.

The event is co-hosted by Healthy Boro, Georgia Southern University's Department of Sociology & Anthropology, Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology and the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health. Community members are encouraged to register in advance to assist with event planning and ensure adequate accommodations. Registration can be completed online at www.statesboroga.gov/oneboro.

"A Healthier Boro Discussion Series," sponsored by the Healthy Boro subcommittee of the One Boro Commission, is designed to create an inclusive, accessible space where local thought leaders and community experts can share insight on the most pressing health issues facing Statesboro and Bulloch County.

The series provides a free, open platform for residents to listen, learn and engage in meaningful dialogue about topics that impact our community's well-being — from prevention and mental health to access, equity and quality of life.

By bringing together diverse voices and lived experiences, Healthy Boro fosters shared understanding, collective problem-solving and community-driven solutions that strengthen belonging and promote a healthier Statesboro for all.