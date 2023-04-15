Police report, 4/15/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Shane Michael Barr, 30, Troy St. — Conspiracy to commit a felony, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances, sale of cocaine.

▲ Cecil Wendell Bunch, 62, College Height St., Portal — Five charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, first degree burglary/felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Reginald Tyrone Gibson, 37, Brook Run Drive, Register — Discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal damage to property first degree, reckless conduct.

▲ Shelley Sue Mann, 41, Tonyas Lane, Lyons — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

▲ Justin Blake Newton, 35, Roberts St. — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Robert Trent Hayes Noggle, 24, Highway 169, Claxton — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection on windows/windshields.

▲ Oscar Terell Thomas, 46, Ruben Jones Road, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyquarriyon Knawon Sharpe, 19, Statesboro — Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

▲ Landon Anthony Worley, 19, Queen Court, Commerce — Failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ William Dale Epps, 19, Sussex Drive, Milledgeville — DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 32 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 33 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 65 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy