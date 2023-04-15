Police report, 4/15/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office
▲ Shane Michael Barr, 30, Troy St. — Conspiracy to commit a felony, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances, sale of cocaine.
▲ Cecil Wendell Bunch, 62, College Height St., Portal — Five charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, first degree burglary/felony, theft by taking/misdemeanor.
▲ Reginald Tyrone Gibson, 37, Brook Run Drive, Register — Discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal damage to property first degree, reckless conduct.
▲ Shelley Sue Mann, 41, Tonyas Lane, Lyons — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.
▲ Justin Blake Newton, 35, Roberts St. — Possession of methamphetamine.
▲ Robert Trent Hayes Noggle, 24, Highway 169, Claxton — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection on windows/windshields.
▲ Oscar Terell Thomas, 46, Ruben Jones Road, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Tyquarriyon Knawon Sharpe, 19, Statesboro — Theft by taking/motor vehicle.
▲ Landon Anthony Worley, 19, Queen Court, Commerce — Failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, failure to maintain lane.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ William Dale Epps, 19, Sussex Drive, Milledgeville — DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, underage possession of alcohol.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 32 calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Thursday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Thursday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Thursday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Thursday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Thursday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Thursday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 33 medical calls Thursday.
▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call five medical calls Thursday.
▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Thursday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 65 calls Thursday.
▲ Air Transports — Three calls Thursday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Thursday.
▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.
▲ Other agencies — Two calls Thursday.
—compiled by Jim Healy