Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro volleyball team has had quite a bit of success over the past few years, including advancing to the state quarterfinals the past two seasons.

The core players who helped the Blue Devils to their recent success have graduated and it will be up to the youngsters to come around quickly if Statesboro is to continue their state playoff run. One player head coach Bob Massee will be counting on this year is sophomore Reagan Shuman who will be taking over as starter at libero.

“She was our manager in seventh grade, she played on the JV as an eighth grader and she played a little for us last year,” Massee said. “She showed a lot of improvement last year and we moved her from JV to varsity towards the end of the season. She has a great work ethic and is athletic and I think she is gaining the leadership needed to play the libero position.”

“We lost a lot of players but I feel like those moving up from JV are pretty talented,” Shuman said. “I played some at libero on the JV but I was more of a floater as I did a lot of things. It will be a challenge but I am really excited to play libero.

“It has been fun to get to work with the older girls this summer and I am looking forward to the season.”