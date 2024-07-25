Animal Services grand reopening Saturday

After renovations that include improved play yards for adoptable pets, Bulloch County Animal Services will celebrate the animal shelter’s “grand reopening” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with an event that includes play time and treats for people.

The day’s attractions will include frozen treats, grilled hotdogs, face painting and Leap-Joy Inflatables’ brand-new bouncy house. Of course, visitors will also be able to see adoptable animals now at the shelter.

“People can come have a snack, see the animals, hopefully find one they would like to adopt, but if not, they can find a place where they can just come and spend time with animals,” said shelter supervisor Amanda Anderson.

Renovations have been underway periodically since February, with inmates and county employees providing skills and labor. The facility was never completely closed, but portions were closed to the public in phases while the work was done, Anderson explained.

“We renovated our two adoption rooms; they got new furniture, new flooring. They have new pretty pictures on the walls, murals and things, so that way it’s very inviting,” she said. “And then once those were finished, we went outside, and our play yards have been completely redone.”

Now the Animal Services facility has a total of three play yards. Previously there were two – one for each adoption room – but one had been subdivided.

“For potential adopters, it’s helpful to see how an animal does inside with you and then go outside to see how they interact with you outside also,” Anderson said. “It’s also a good area for our volunteers to take the animals out and let them exercise.”